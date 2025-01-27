Anand Mahindra hails Coldplay Ahmedabad concert, shares aerial footage

Anand Mahindra , the chairman of the Mahindra group, posted a video of the Grammy-winning British band Coldplay's performance in Ahmedabad and commended the venue for leading the way in live entertainment in India.

Social media is awash with stunning aerial shots from the band’s performance in Gujarat, showcasing the massive crowd of hundreds of fans that filled the Narendra Modi Stadium, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

The comments were overflowing with users surprised by the incredible crowd of fans from across India that gathered to watch the band perform.

“The moment when the world discovered that India is the new frontier of live entertainment. Coldplay. Ahmedabad," Business tycoon Anand Mahindra wrote, sharing a video of crowds singing along to the band's well known song, Paradise.

Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert 2025

Chris Martin, the band's lead singer, even stunned the audience by saying "hello" in Gujarati. "Tame logo aaje bada sundar laago cho. Hu tamare shahar ma aavyo chu. Kem cho, Ahmedabad? (You all look beautiful today. I’ve come to your city. How are you, Ahmedabad?)" he addressed the applauding audience.

The British rock group wrote a thank-you note for India and Ahmedabad after their final performance, stating that they would always remember their two weeks here. Coldplay added, “Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We’ll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever".

Martin urged fans to avoid using their phones throughout the performance. He requested, "our phone in your pocket, your hands in the sky".

Coldplay’s Chris Martin on Republic day 2025

In honor of Republic Day, the band will play at the same location once more, and the performance will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Coldplay shared a picture of their performance and wrote in the X, “Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad (red heart emoji) See you again tomorrow - and if you’re in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45pm (sparkle emoji).”

He touched Indian fans by singing the patriotic anthem “Vande Mataram”. Chris Martin stated before humming A R Rahman's 1997 track “Maa Tujhe Salaam, “We are so happy to be here, so grateful to be here. Happy Republic Day to everybody in India. We know how lucky we are to play in your beautiful country, especially on a day when all the planets are aligned and we have the best audience in the best stadium in the whole wide world,” Chris Martin stated before humming a few lines from music maestro A R Rahman's 1997 track “Maa Tujhe Salaam”.

Coldplay's Chris Martin speaks in Hindi at Ahmedabad concert

Chris Martin addressed the audience in Hindi and thanked them for turning up in large numbers from different corners of the country.

Speaking to the crowd in Hindi, Chris Martin expressed gratitude to them for coming from all around the nation. Martin drew huge cheers from the crowd by saying, “Dhanyawaad pyaare dosto. Aap sab ka bohat swagat hai hamare show me. Aap sabka bohat dhanyawaad ki aapne hume yaha perform karne ka mauka diya. Ahmedabad me aake hum bohat khushi ho rahi hai. Aur namaste aap sabko jo hume live stream par dekh rahe hai".

He further stated before briefly switching to Gujarati, “That is the every Hindi word I ever learned in my whole life. So thank you".