Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza 'secretly' takes a holy dip, video goes viral

Remo D'Souza, choreographer and filmmaker, attended the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, in disguise, to seek spiritual blessings amid claims that he was being threatened with death. The well-known choreographer posted glimpses about his private spiritual journey on social media when he was with his wife, Lizelle D'Souza.

In a video that Remo D'Souza posted, he can be seen bathing in the sacred waters of Prayagraj, a custom that is extremely significant during the Kumbh Mela.

Remo D’Souza in Maha Kumbh 2025

With his face half-covered and dressed in plain all-black traditional clothing, Remo blended in with the crowd and remained anonymous while taking in the meditative environment.

The video also showed a calm moment in which Remo asked the revered Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj for blessings. Another post highlighted the significance of Remo and Lizelle's spiritual quest by showing them meeting the spiritual guru.

Remo added hashtags to the video but left it without a caption such as #mahakumbh2025, #mahakumbhmela2025, #uttarpradeshtourism, and #prayagraj, in which he gently emphasised his connection with the sacred occasion and the importance of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Remo D’Souza gets death threat

According to reports, Pakistan has threatened the lives of four well-known Bollywood celebrities i.e., actor and comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav, choreographer Remo D'Souza, and actor-singer Sugandha Mishra. Mumbai police are investigating further.

The email with the death threat mentioned, “We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality.” The email was signed off with the name ‘BISHNU.’

Lizelle D'Souza, his wife, in an interview, dismissed the reports stating, “No, it’s false, nothing as such.” She further clarified, “Even we read it (in the media). We got spam emails regarding something else on the company email ID, for which we informed the cops. The cyber department is looking into it, and they also feel it’s spam.”

She further added, “There’s nothing to worry about. If there’s anything, they (police) will look into it. I don’t know why it’s linked to this (death threats). Maybe the media has misinterpreted. It may be for someone else, and they must have clubbed things with others.”

Other celebs got a death threat

The case started when Rajpal Yadav filed a complaint in December after receiving the threat. Soon after, Kapil Sharma and his team also received similar threats. The authorities then worked with cyber police to trace the source of the emails. They discovered that the IP address leading to the threat was located in Pakistan. Since obtaining information from Pakistan is difficult, this has made the investigation more complex and time-consuming.

About Maha Kumbh 2025

The Maha Kumbh was started on January 13 and will end on February 26. The next prime bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh is held, and from January 13 to February 26, Prayagraj is anticipated to see a massive amount of devotees. Tradition holds that pilgrims swarm to the Sangam, which is the meeting point of the Yamuna, Ganga, and now-extinct Saraswati rivers, to participate in the sacred dip, which is believed to be for sins and bring about moksha (freedom).