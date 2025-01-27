Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Maharashtra minister says Chhaava to be vetted by experts before release

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava is a historical drama movie based on the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie will hit theatres on Feb 14

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
The Minister of Marathi Language of Maharashtra, Udhay Samant, demanded that Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movie, Chhaava, be shown to experts before it is released in theatres.
  Earlier, Samant praised the makers on X (formerly known as Twitter) for showing the grand life of Sambhaji Maharaj through the movie. He believed the movie should be shown to experts as it might face backlash if there are any 'objectionable' scenes.

Chhaava Controversy: Such efforts are necessary, says Samant on X

Udhay Samant praised the makers for bringing the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's story to the silver screen. He emphasised that the makers would maintain historical accuracy and show respect to the Maratha King. He urged makers to act responsibly and warned that the movie release could be 'blocked' if there is any offensive content in the movie. 
He shared a post on X in Marathi language where he states, “It is a matter of joy that a Hindi film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and protector of freedom, is being made. Such efforts are necessary to make the world understand the history of Chhatrapati. However, many have expressed their opinions that there are some objectionable scenes in this film. Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people. Anything that will harm the honor of the Maharaj will not be tolerated.”
 
“Our position is that the producers and directors of the film should take immediate action in this regard and remove anything objectionable. A further decision will be taken after watching the film; otherwise, this film will not be allowed to be released!,” he added.

Chhaava Trailer 

Chhaava release date

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is set to release in theatres across the world on February 14, 2025.    

About Chhavva

Chhavva is a period drama movie sharing the life of legendary Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj portrayed by Vicky Kaushal. The movie narrates the story of a courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign that began in 1681. It is produced under the banner of Maddock Films.
 
Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles. This much-anticipated movie is set to hit there's on February 14, 2025.
First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

