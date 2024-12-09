Animal to have 3 parts, Animal Park to start shooting by 2027, says Ranbir

“Animal,” starring Ranbir Kapoor, was one of the biggest hits of 2023. The movie made over Rs 900 crores at the box office worldwide in spite of harsh reviews. After the film's premiere, viewers began to eagerly await its follow-up. Regarding the second instalment of this movie, "Animal Park," which will also be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir has now made a significant revelation.

The Bollywood star discussed one of his most talked-about films, Animal, during the Read Sea International Film Festival 2024 (RSIFF) in Jeddah on Sunday. In an interview with Deadline, Ranbir referred to Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film's director, as an "extremely original director." Sandeep wants to make an "over three-part" film for Animal, he continued.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor on ‘Animal’ sequel

Ranbir Kapoor opened up about ‘Animal Park’ and ‘Animal 3,’ stating, “We will start shooting for it in 2027. There is still some time for this. He (Sandeep Reddy Wanga) has just given an idea about what kind of film he wants to make. He wants to make it in three parts. The name of the second part is Animal Park. We have been sharing our views on how we want to take this story forward since the first film. It is very exciting because now I have to play two characters. Hero and villain. I am very happy to be a part of it.'

"We have been sharing ideas from the first film itself on how he wants to take the story forward. It's very exciting because now I get to play two characters–the antagonist and the protagonist. So extremely exciting project, an extremely original director and very excited to be part of it," Ranbir further added on Animal Park.

About the movie, ‘Animal’

Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna were among the other actors in Animal besides the lead role, Ranbir. T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios produced Animal. When the movie was released, critics gave it mixed reviews. Its portrayal of toxic masculinity, misogyny, themes, and graphic violence have all drawn heavy criticism.

Ranvijay, the vicious son of a wealthy industrialist, and his troubled relationship with his father are the subject of the movie. Someone recently remarked that Animal demonstrates that violence can be used to achieve everything in life, while speaking at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Additionally, he stated that there should be little encouragement for the release of such films.