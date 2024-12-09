Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 4: Allu Arjun's film crosses Rs 800 Cr

Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, continues to make waves at the box office around the world. In just four days, the movie has made over Rs 800 crore worldwide, and according to trade reports, it will certainly cross Rs 1,000 crore before its first week in theaters is over.

In the Hindi-speaking market, the sequel is especially causing a stir. On his X account, trade expert Ramesh Bala reported that Pushpa 2's worldwide gross earnings during its first weekend exceeded Rs 800 crore.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection Day 4: Detailed report

The first Indian movie to earn over Rs 200 crore at the global box office in a day other than the opening day is Pushpa 2: The Rule . The opening day of the movie brought in Rs 282.91 crore, the second day brought in Rs 134.63 crore, the third day brought in Rs 159.25 crore, and the fourth day brought in Rs 204.52 crore. According to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, this means that the movie's total box office receipts as of its opening Sunday totaled Rs 781.33 crore.

Baahubali: The Beginning was an enormous blockbuster, grossing a total of Rs 650 crore at the global box office. Pushpa 2 is aiming for the Rs 1,000 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. Furthermore, the movie had the largest opening at the international box office, beating Prabhas' 2024 blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD. It is predicted that Pushpa 2 would gross over $19 million on its first weekend, beating Kalki's $17.75 million.

The movie is probably going to conclude the year with the tag of the number 1 weekend grosser. Pushpa 2: The Rule is booming at the domestic box office and is aiming for the Rs 600 crore mark. With its Telugu preview shows, Pushpa 2 made Rs 10.65 crore. On its opening day, it made Rs 164.25 crore, Rs 93.8 crore on its second day, Rs 119.25 crore on its third, and Rs 141.5 crore on its fourth day.

As a result, on its fourth day in India, the movie's total box office collection came to Rs 529.45 crore. Additionally, it is the first Hindi film to earn more than Rs 80 crore in a single day at the Indian box office. According to the cinema trade portal Sacnilk, the Hindi version of the movie made Rs 85 crore on its opening Sunday.

Under the direction of the Sukumar, Pushpa 2, continues where Pushpa: The Rise (2021) left off. With Allu Arjun returning as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, the much awaited sequel carries on the tale of red sandalwood smuggling.

The movie also features seasoned performers like Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. On December 5, the movie was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada at theaters all over the world.