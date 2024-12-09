Bigg Boss 18 elimination: Avinash accuses makers of favouring Karanveer

The Bigg Boss season 18 is full of ups and downs and Avinash Mishra and Karanveer Mehra are at loggerheads. This Saturday, Farah Khan hosted the show in the absence of Salman Khan and she compared Karanveer, the hero on Bigg Boss 18 this week, to the Bigg Boss 13 winner, late Sidharth Shukla.

This week, Karanveer's group, including Karanveer himself, were nominated for eviction. However, the host Farah Khan revealed that no eviction is going to take place this week. This decision makes Avinash furious.

After the decision, Eisha Singh notices how the 'other group' (which includes Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, and Karanveer Mehra) is protected every time they get nominated. While talking to Rajat Dalal and Avinash, she said, “Have you guys realised whenever this group is nominated they declare no one will get eliminated?”

Later, Avinash could be seen yelling at the Bigg Boss alleging that the makers are favouring Karanveer.

“I am openly saying this now, and Bigg Boss you can do so too, whenever Karanveer and group are nominated you announce no elimination. Just tell us directly then, we are not stupid. Ever since Karanveer has come out from the confession room, this is the third instance where no elimination has happened. Only when we are in the pool, then you want to follow the rules. Tell us now. How am I supposed to stay in the show?” Avinash said.

Several fans lashed out at Farah Khan for comparing Karan to late Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla and accused her of being biased towards Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner.

Avinash nominates Vivian

The promo of intense nomination tasks sparked tension among the contestants. This week Digvijay Singh Rathee nominates Vivian Dsena due to ongoing differences, and Chahat Pandey targets Eisha Singh adding more drama to the mix. But the thing that everyone is talking about is Avinash’s decision to nominate Vivian.

This nomination put fans speculating whether this will mark the ending of the strongest friendships in Bigg Boss 18. Fans are desperate to understand how Vivian reacts and how he will tackle this betrayal.

Avinash's decision to nominate Vivian is going to be a major focus in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss. This has unfolded its next chapter of drama and intrigue.