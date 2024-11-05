Azaad teaser out! Ajay's son Aaman Devgn to debut in action-drama movie

Ajay Devgn's son Aaman Devgn is making his debut along with Rasha Thadani in the upcoming movie Azaad. The teaser for the movie is finally released and is being praised by the fans. Ajay Devgn is also part of the action-drama movie which is scheduled to release in theatres in January next year.

Ajay Devgn shared the teaser of Azaad, based on Maharana Pratap's horse, on its official Instagram handle with a caption that reads, “Harr jung mein, harr bahadur yodha ke saath, ek wafadaar ghoda zaroor raha hai. #Azaad Teaser Out Now. Witness the adventure on big screens this January 2025."

The 1-minute and 47-second teaser begins with the voice of a woman who narrates a story of a faithful horse. As the teaser proceeds, the character of Ajay Devgn and Aaman Devgn is introduced, followed by a glimpse of Rasha. The teaser also shows some highly intense action, leaving fans in awe.

The Azaad movie is directed by Abhishek Kapoor who directed movies like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Rock On, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor and will be released in theatres across the world in January 2025.

All about Azaad teaser

Azaad is a period drama movie telling the story of Maharana Pratap's ‘wafadar ghoda (loyal horse)’. Azaad plays the key role in the movie which is set in the Battle of Haldighati. The video begins with battle scenes and a voice-over stating that Maharana Pratap fought the battle against 40 thousand men with just nine to ten thousand men. Then Ajay Devgn enters the scene riding on a beautiful black horse that the narrator calls someone as tall as an elephant with a neck like a peacock and as quick as lightning.

When Aaman Devgn appears on the screen, he finds the loyal horse of Maharana Pratap. Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena Tandon holds the same charms when on screen.

The teaser is loved by fans as the movie is expected to create an unforgettable cinematic experience with Azaad showing an action-packed big-screen experience.

Azaad is expected to release in theatres in January next year promising an epic beginning of the new year.