Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn film mints Rs 120 cr

With Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, Rohit Shetty's recent version of the cop universe movie made significant progress from the day of its Diwali premiere, earning an incredible Rs 120 crore in its first weekend of release.

For both actor Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty, this is the highest opening weekend total ever. The movie has also outperformed Golmaal Again and Chennai Express, making it the biggest opener for both Devgn and Shetty, respectively. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film made an estimated Rs 35 crore on Sunday, Day 3.

Singham Again box office collection

In the first two days, Singham Again made Rs 86 crore net in India. Sacnilk claims that on day three, the action saga added Rs 35 crore more to its net collections. As a result, the movie's total earnings reached an astounding Rs 121 crore, putting it into the 100-crore club. Singham Again made about 17% less money on Sunday than it did on Saturday. Many industry experts have blamed this on the day's Bhai Dooj celebrations in various regions of India.

Singham Again: About the film

Starring Ajay Devgn, Singham Again is the third instalment of the Singham series. Along with Simmba and Sooryavanshi, which star Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, respectively, the movie is a part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. Alongside Ajay, Akshay and Ranveer make brief appearances in Singham Again, which also introduces new characters portrayed by Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone. Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are also featured in the movie, and Salman Khan makes a brief appearance.

Singham Again: The Week after Diwali

Singham Again should try to consolidate over the weekdays after this impressive weekend. As the weekend and the festival draw to an end, Monday will be a crucial measure of the film's longevity and lifetime run. To maintain its momentum and prepare for a strong lifetime run, the movie must avoid a significant decline on Monday. Singham Again should certainly surpass Rs 300 crore, according to trade analysts, but anything more would depend on its ability to hang onto its value after the Diwali weekend.