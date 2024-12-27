Baby John box office Day 2: Varun Dhawan film crashes with just Rs 4.5 cr

Baby John, which was directed by Kalees, has already attracted an audience because of its cast of celebrities and marketing campaigns. But the movie's revenue has fallen short of expectations, which raises questions about how well it will do overall in the days ahead.

Action-thriller Baby John had a good start, but it now has to contend with keeping viewers interested in the face of tough competition from other films. According to industry insiders, word-of-mouth reviews and weekend attendance will be crucial to the movie's future earnings.

Baby John Day 2: Box office collection

On the day of its release (December 25) in India, Varun Dhawan and Atlee's Baby John brought in Rs 11.25 crore. On its first day, the action-thriller made Rs 16 crore worldwide, according to industry tracking websites. However, on Thursday, the second day of its release, Varun's movie saw a sharp decline in revenue.

Early trade estimates indicate that the movie made Rs. 4.5 crore on day two, which is a significant drop from its performance on the first day, according to Sacnilk. This raises the movie's overall earnings to about Rs 15.75 (net). The night shows drew the most people, and Baby John's overall Hindi occupancy on its second day was 11.09 percent.

According to the tracking website Sacnilk, on day two, the movie brought in about Rs 3.9 crore (net) in India. In Hindi, Baby John's overall occupancy rate on the second day was 9.39%. About 5.85 percent of people attended the morning programs, 11.23 percent attended the afternoon shows, and 11.09% attended the nighttime events.

Baby John: About the film

Director Kalees and producer Atlee, who also directed the Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan, are behind the action-packed thriller, which stars Varun, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It also features Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, and Salman Khan and Sanya Malhotra make a rare cameo appearance in the film, which has an amazing cast.

The film tells the gripping tale of a police officer who adopts a false identity in order to provide his daughter a safe haven, only to be forced to face his own turbulent history when her life is in jeopardy. On December 25, this remake of Tamil blockbuster ‘Theri’, starring Vijay, was released in theatres.