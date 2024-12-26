Squid Game 2 OTT: When and where to watch Kdrama in India; know details

The second season of the globally popular Korean television series Squid Game is scheduled to debut on Netflix on December 26. But at midnight on Wednesday, fans who were eagerly anticipating the show's debut on the platform were unable to locate it as only the release date of the series was announced in social media posts on Netflix's official accounts.

The adventure of Season 1's protagonist, Gi-hun, will be the main focus of Season 2 of the web series. Gi-hun experiences severe trauma and remorse after winning the first season, which keeps him from enjoying his winnings.

Squid Game 2 OTT: When and where to watch?

Netflix will launch Squid Game Season 2 on December 26, 2024, at 1:31 PM IST. Fans will be able to binge-watch the exciting next chapter of the series as all seven episodes will be broadcast at the same time.

Squid Game 2 will also be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions for viewers in India.

Squid Game 2 OTT: Number of Episodes

There will be seven episodes in the next season of Squid Game 2, as opposed to nine in the first season. "Bread and Lottery" is the title of the debut episode.

Squid Game 2 OTT: Cast

In the upcoming season, actors Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, and Choi Seung-hyun will join the cast, while Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will reprise their roles.

Squid Game 2 OTT: Plot

Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), who won the game after defeating 455 other contestants, will continue his journey in the upcoming season. Three years after his victory, the new season will start, and he will be seen playing the game again.

This time, however, Gi-hun will be playing to destroy the organization that hosts the game rather than to win or receive the prize money. It will be intriguing to observe how he makes it through the game and eventually accomplishes his goal.

Squid Game: What about Season 3?

Although a specific release date has not yet been disclosed, Netflix has also stated that Squid Game Season 3 will air in 2025. The third season's post-production is presently under progress.

According to director Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game will wrap up with a third season that premieres the following year. "It’s been almost three years since Season 1 and I am thrilled to bring this story to its conclusion," he said, expressing his excitement about rejoining the Squid Game universe.

With a promise of a dramatic showdown and a satisfying conclusion, Season 3 will carry on the plot started in Season 2. By blending suspense, emotion, and social commentary, Squid Game completely changed how Kdramas are viewed around the world.