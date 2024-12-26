Bigg Boss 18 Voting Trend Week 12: Who will face big eviction this week?

Bigg Boss Season 18, which premiered on Colors TV in October and is hosted by the superstar Salman Khan, has continuously grabbed headlines. As the contestants competed for the prestigious winner's title, this season witnessed a fierce competition and lots of drama with its star-studded mix of 18 celebrities and influencers.

The Bigg Boss 18 house has always been a place of conflict, strategic gameplay, and emotions. With their fiery personalities and surprising moves, contestants like Shrutika Arjun, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, and Avinash Mishra have been keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

The suspense is rising as the performance moves into its final segment, and the excitement is being heightened by unexpected turns and twists. The race for the prestigious crown is made even more exciting and full of surprises by the producers' constant entertainment.

Bigg Boss 18 voting trend: Nominations (week 12)

Shrutika Arjun (Time God) was given the authority to give 30 immunity gifts to roommates throughout the joyous Christmas season. A competitor has a chance to ensure their safety for the week with each gift. Those without gifts faced the possibility of being evicted, while those who got the most gifts, five, were considered the most secure from nominations.

Rajat Dalal, Kashish Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, Sara Arfeen Khan, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, and Chahat Pandey were among the seven candidates nominated for eviction this week as a consequence of the task. Bigg Boss 18's suspense builds as the weekend draws near and it is still unclear what will happen to the nominated candidates.

Fans have until 10 AM on Thursday, December 26 to vote and retain their choice in the game, and one housemate will soon say goodbye to the competition.

Bigg Boss 18 voting trend: The bottom contestants week 12

Fifth place goes to Kashish Kapoor, which is hardly surprising given her recent fight with Avinash Mishra. Fans, however, reacted negatively to Kashish once Bigg Boss revealed the truth about her charges against Avinash.

Despite being a member of the group that includes Avinash Mishra and Vivian Desena, Eisha Singh is ranked second-last. Some like her personality, but others criticize her for lacking courage and depending too much on Vivian and Avinash.

The final place goes to Sara Arfeen Khan, who is barely separated from Eisha. According to reports, there may be a double eviction this week, which might result in Sara and Eisha leaving the house.

Bigg Boss 18 voting trend week 12: The top contestants

Not surprisingly, Vivian Desena has taken the top slot. Vivian completely revised his strategy once his wife, Nouran Aly, paid him a visit and gave advice. He has been vocal about his beliefs, even opposing teammates Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra. Vivian secured his spot this week after receiving the most votes to date.

Rajat Dalal is in second place with a very close margin. He has been a fan favorite from the start, and the YouTube community and fan base of YouTuber Elvish Yadav have given him a lot of support because of their connection. Third place goes to Chahat Pandey, who has played alone all season long.

Chahat has survived based on her beliefs and the understanding that she is not here to be anyone's friend, even though she has not received any support from her roommates. Considering how well he performed in the event, it is unexpected that Avinash Mishra is in fourth place. Although Avinash has been outspoken, it appears that his supporters must vote more actively to keep him in the running.