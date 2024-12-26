Sikandar 80-second teaser to be out on Salman Khan's birthday, details here

Actor Salman Khan and Producer Sajid Nadiadwala are again working on the much anticipated project, Sikandar. Fans are excited to see the first glimpse of Salman Khan from the movie.

The wait is finally over for all the fans as the markers are releasing the 80-second teaser of Sikandar on the occasion of Salman Khan's birthday, December 27, 2024.

Sikandar teaser to be out on Salman’s birthday

There is great news for all the Salman Khan fans: the teaser of Khan's upcoming movie Sikandar is set to release on his birthday. According to the independent source, quoted by Timesnownews.com, "The 80-second teaser of Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, is nothing short of a blockbuster in the making. Fans are ecstatic to witness the megastar return to the big screen. With its powerful visuals and larger-than-life aura, this teaser is already being hailed as one of the most anticipated glimpses of the year. Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have once again raised the bar for cinematic excellence!"

The website quoted another source sharing the news of a teaser launch on Salman's birthday. The source also claimed that the audience can expect “scale, action and promise of entertainment with the Sikandar teaser specially curated for Salman Khan's birthday.”

Salman Khan's last movie was Tiger 3 which was released in November 2023 and grossed Rs 466 crore.

Salman Khan was part of several movies in cameo appearances, like Singham Again as Chulbul Pandey and recently released Baby John as Agent Bhaijaan.

Salman Khan is set to return on Eid 2025 with Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.

More about Sikandar

AR Murugadoss will direct Salman's upcoming movie Sikandar and Sajid Nadiadwala will produce it under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Apart from Khan, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in key roles.

Reportedly, Sajid Nadiadwala wanted a fresh pairing for the upcoming movie and he found Rashmika a perfect fit for the script.

When will Sikandar be released?

Sikandar is expected to be released on Eid next year.

Salman Khan’s future projects

Salman Khan’s several projects, such as Tiger VS Pathaan, Kick 2, and Atlee's untitled project, are in the pipeline.