Ranveer Allahbadia, girlfriend nearly drown in Goa, saved by IPS officer

Popular Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia went to Goa, to celebrate Christmas with his girlfriend. While Goa is associated with joy, celebration, and beachside serenity, this trip has become a traumatic event for the couple.

Ranveer shared an Instagram post where he encountered a life-changing event. The YouTuber loved to swim and he was enjoying the ocean waves in the ocean. In no time, this turned into a matter of survival as the couple was swept away by an underwater current.

This is not something that Ranveer has experienced for the first time, but this time he was accompanied by his girlfriend. In his post, he explained the challenges of navigating such as a situation ensuring another person's safety.

Ranveer shared his experience on Instagram

Ranveer mentioned that he is an experienced swimmer who has been doing it since childhood, but the power current was overwhelming, transforming a casual dip into a fight for survival.

He said, "We both love swimming in the open ocean. I've been doing this since I was a kid."

Sharing his deadly experience with underwater current, "But yesterday we got swept away by an underwater current. This has happened to me before but I've never been alongside a companion."

The couple struggled for five to 10 minutes and started losing consciousness before they called out for help.

“After a 5-10 minute struggle, we called for help and were promptly rescued by a family of 5 swimming nearby,” the post reads.

“A casual, fun dip in the waves was interrupted by an underwater current that toppled both of us. The next thing we knew was that we were both struggling to stay afloat.”

He also expressed his gratitude for the family of an IPS officer and an IRS officer, who have played a crucial role in saving his life. He wrote, “Deep gratitude to the family of the IPS officer husband and IRS officer wife who saved us both. This experience left us feeling both blank as well as grateful. We felt the protection of God throughout the incident.”

He also mentioned that this experience has changed his life, “almost feel like this one life experience has changed my perspective towards living.”

Sharing his gratitude for life he said, “Writing this because I've always shared these moments with you all. Full of emotion and gratitude today. A deep thank you and big hugs to each one of you reading this!”

Ranveer concludes his post with thanking god, “Merry Christmas to you all and to your families. Thank you God, for life!”