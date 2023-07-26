Home / Entertainment / Barbie's Giant 3D ad in front of Burj Khalifa has social media awestruck

Barbie's Giant 3D ad in front of Burj Khalifa has social media awestruck

A huge Barbie doll standing close to the Burj Khalifa has turned into a web sensation via social media. The video has gone viral with 3.5 million views on Instagram

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Barbie's Giant 3D ad in front of Burj Khalifa has social media awestruck

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is grabbing eyeballs with its out-of-the-box marketing stunts, one that could inspire future filmmakers. The marketing executed by the movie which premiered in theatres on July 21, 2023, has been truly grand. The world's “most loved doll” is taking its branding game to a whole new level with campaigns like pink Google, pink AirBnB, pink burger by Burger Ruler, and brand collabs.

This huge Barbie film 3D ad in Dubai, for instance, is causing a buzz on the internet. However, the film's release in the United Arab Emirates has been delayed to August 31, 2023, but Barbie’s marketing group doesn't want the buzz to be stopped. A giant Barbie doll is now standing close to the Burj Khalifa and has turned into a web sensation via social media.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eye Studio| Creative Content & Social Media Agency????️ (@eyestudioae)



 

Barbie's Giant 3D Ad: Insights
The 3D CGI video includes a huge Barbie doll in her Mattel packaging set close to Burj Khalifa. The CGI video was made by the regional creative content agency Eye Studio. Wearing a strapless striped jumpsuit, white cat eye shades and black heels, the Barbie is seen getting out of the packaging. The video has garnered huge attention on the internet with 3.5 million views on Instagram already.


Warner Brothers have made it a step too far with its unbelievably successful Barbie marketing campaign. Subsequently, it has been expected that its enormous marketing campaign effort must've cost a fortune to carry out.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the eponymous Mattel doll who leaves on an excursion into this real world to find her life's motivation. Ryan Gosling, meanwhile, plays Barbie's beau Ken. Issa Rae, America Ferreira, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Simu Liu also play important characters in the film.

Also Read

Feminist, satirical and 'pink': Inside Greta Gerwig's world of Barbie

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is all set to release on July 21, details inside

Barbie set to hit theatres tomorrow; release date, age rating and more

With Barbie's trailer out, here's a look at the original Barbie doll

As scammers target movie buffs, Barbie fans asked not to download film

Sitar, Sanskrit and Baul music: How Mick Jagger played to India's tune

Farzi, Citadel top OTT charts in first half of 2023: Ormax Media report

Vijay Sethupathi's intense look unveiled in new poster of SRK's Jawan

Feminist, satirical and 'pink': Inside Greta Gerwig's world of Barbie

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 teaser to be attached with SRK's Jawan, says report

Topics :HollywoodBurj KhalifaSocial MediaDubai

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story