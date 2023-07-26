Barbie's Giant 3D ad in front of Burj Khalifa has social media awestruck

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is grabbing eyeballs with its out-of-the-box marketing stunts, one that could inspire future filmmakers. The marketing executed by the movie which premiered in theatres on July 21, 2023, has been truly grand. The world's “most loved doll” is taking its branding game to a whole new level with campaigns like pink Google, pink AirBnB, pink burger by Burger Ruler, and brand collabs.







This huge Barbie film 3D ad in Dubai, for instance, is causing a buzz on the internet. However, the film's release in the United Arab Emirates has been delayed to August 31, 2023, but Barbie’s marketing group doesn't want the buzz to be stopped. A giant Barbie doll is now standing close to the Burj Khalifa and has turned into a web sensation via social media.

Barbie's Giant 3D Ad: Insights The 3D CGI video includes a huge Barbie doll in her Mattel packaging set close to Burj Khalifa. The CGI video was made by the regional creative content agency Eye Studio. Wearing a strapless striped jumpsuit, white cat eye shades and black heels, the Barbie is seen getting out of the packaging. The video has garnered huge attention on the internet with 3.5 million views on Instagram already.

Warner Brothers have made it a step too far with its unbelievably successful Barbie marketing campaign. Subsequently, it has been expected that its enormous marketing campaign effort must've cost a fortune to carry out.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the eponymous Mattel doll who leaves on an excursion into this real world to find her life's motivation. Ryan Gosling, meanwhile, plays Barbie's beau Ken. Issa Rae, America Ferreira, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Simu Liu also play important characters in the film.