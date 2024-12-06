OTT releases this week: List of must watch movies, from Jigra to Amaran

This week, a number of much awaited films and television shows will premiere on popular OTT platforms, providing viewers with a variety of mysteries, thrillers, and drama. With their captivating plots and outstanding casts, titles like Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will be accessible to viewers. Streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar have curated engaging content that is ideal for binge-watching over the weekend.

Top web series and movies to watch on OTT platform this weekend

Jigra on Netflix

This week, Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt , was made available on Netflix. The film was poorly received at the box office, even though it was highly praised by critics. The film centers on a young woman's risky journey. Alia tries to get her younger brother out of jail in another country. In addition to Bhatt, Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa are in the film. On December 6, Jigra began to stream on Netflix.

Maeri on Zee5

Maeri, which celebrates a mother's love and fortitude, will be streamed on Zee5. The film centers on a mother who, after the system fails to provide justice for her daughter, who has been brutally sexually assaulted, decides to take matters into her own hands. On December 6, the film was made available on the OTT platform.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on Netflix

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri play a couple who capture and save their private moments on a CD in this Raaj Shaandilyaa-directed and written film. Their lives are turned upside down when the CD disappears mysteriously. The movie follows their desperate attempt to get the CD back before its contents are made public. Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Rakesh Bedi, Archana Puran Singh, Tiku Talsania, and Mukesh Tiwari are among the film's outstanding supporting cast members. The film promises to be an exciting and humorous ride. Netflix will begin streaming it on December 7.

Amaran on Netflix

The life of Indian Army Major Mukund Varadarajan is the subject of the biographical movie Amaran . Netflix began streaming it online from Thursday, December 5.

Black Doves on Netflix

The plot of Black Doves centers on a spy attempting to strike a balance between her personal and professional duties. As she deals with treachery and the murder of her secret lover, she tries to strike a balance between her family and the risk she confronts. Netflix released the film on December 5.