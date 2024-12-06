Netflix's docu-film on rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh to premiere this month

Fans of Yo Yo Honey Singh have thrilling news! The release date for Honey Singh's much awaited documentary, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, has been revealed by Netflix. Yo, you heard that right. December 20th is the date.

The makers of the documentary wrote on Instagram, “The name you know, the story you don't. Witness the rise of a legend who changed the face of Indian music forever".

‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’, a documentary on the life of the popular Punjabi rapper, which is produced by Sikhya Entertainment, was directed by Mozez Singh. It will explore Honey Singh's life and show his rise to prominence, struggles, and eventual recovery.

Honey Singh's docu-film ‘Famous’: Release date

The OTT platform posted a poster of the rapper and performer standing boldly in front of the microphone on Instagram. The caption invites the audience to watch ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’ on 20 December, on Netflix.

Honey Singh's docu-film ‘Famous’: Producers statement

“With Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, we delve into his story in its rawest form—from his meteoric rise to his struggles and ultimate comeback as Hirdesh Singh. It was fascinating to discover how little we knew about the real person behind the stage name. After the success of The Elephant Whisperers, we’re proud to present a documentary that captures the resilience, reinvention, and unfiltered truth of this true desi kalakar—a journey we believe fans and critics alike will find deeply fascinating. We're thrilled to collaborate with Director Mozez Singh and Netflix again to bring this extraordinary story to audiences worldwide," Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, producers, Sikhya Entertainment mentioned.

Honey Singh's docu-film ‘Famous’: Director’s statement

Director Mozez Singh said, “Capturing Honey Singh’s journey has been an incredible experience. He is a fascinating man who has already lived so many lifetimes in this one life. I feel honoured and privileged to be bringing a documentary alongside the Oscar-winning Sikhya and to have been given full access to Honey Singh’s world. I’m so thankful that he trusted me with his life story. We have covered everything in this film- love, pain, family, success, failure, loss, mental health, and the fight to come back. But most of all we have spoken about the price of Fame. This documentary highlights his evolution, his lasting impact on popular culture, and a lot of stories that no one has ever heard before. We’re thrilled for you to meet the legend, the man who is responsible for creating a revolution in the Indian rap and hip-hop scene, a man entirely unique in his making.”