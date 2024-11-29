Bigg Boss 18: Know Shilpa Shirodkar's net worth, luxury lifestyle, and more

Shilpa Shirodkar, a member of the reality show Bigg Boss, lives a very lavish lifestyle. Her net worth is stated to be around Rs 237 crore. The iconic 90s era actress was born on 20 November 1973, in the family of Nitin and Vanita Shirodkar.

Her elder sister Namrata Shirodkar was a renowned Indian actress and the winner of Femina Miss India 1993. Shilpa and Namrata are the younger daughters of iconic Marathi theatre and television actress Meenakshi Shirodkar. Shilpa is highly inspired by the legacy of her grandmother and sister and follows the path of acting from a very young age.

Shilpa Shirodkar's net worth

Shilpa Shirodkar was a popular Bollywood actress from the 90s era and her net worth is Rs 237 crores. She has been part of iconic performances in movies like Hum and Khuda Gawah; Shilpa made a mark on television in recent years. The substantial wealth comes from her successful acting career and smart investments. She has also invested money in business ventures. She is one of the richest contestants of Bigg Boss Season 18.

Shilpa Shirodkar lavish house

On her social media account, she also shared a glimpse of her London house. Her house is the perfect blend of luxury and warmth, exuding an aura of elegance and sophistication. The house is designed to provide a serene retreat, has modern interiors, which are complemented by her personal touch. Her beautiful house is a heaven of comfort boasting impressive architectural details.

Apart from her luxurious house, she has several expensive collections from high-end jewellery to designer handbags. She never misses a chance to purchase expensive items that reflect her sophisticated taste.

Her car collection is a testament to her love for luxury and style. She boasts of a garage full of sleek sedans to premium SUVs, and cars from other top car brands. Every car reflects her preference for both elegance and reliability, making every drive a truly luxurious experience.

Shilpa Shirodkar lives a balanced and luxurious life with her passion for the arts. She avoids to be in the limelight and majorly spends time with her family as she lives a private life with family in London.