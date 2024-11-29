OTT releases this week: Sikandar ka Muqaddar, Lucky Baskhar, and more

The list of the newest films and television shows available on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, Prime, JioCinema, and others is here to spice up your weekend. Lucky Baskhar, Sikandar ka Muqaddar, Hunger, and other recent OTT films are good choices for content lovers planning to binge-watch this weekend.

Prepare yourself for a diverse selection of new releases on OTT platforms, including a criminal thriller, a heist saga, a retelling of a true serial killer tale, and an adaptation of Kim Ryeo-ryeong's book.

Top movies and web series to watch this week on OTT platforms

Lucky Baskhar (Netflix)

Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri and starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenaakshi Chaudhary, is available on Netflix, and has been streamed since November 28. In Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer portrays Baskhar, a banker who embarks on an unconventional journey, willing to risk all for financial gain, in an attempt to give his family a better life.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar (Netflix)

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, Neeraj Pandey's next heist action-thriller, marks his comeback to the screen. The thriller film, which stars Jimmy Shergill, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Avinash Tiwary, centers on a diamond robbery that occurred in 2008. Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz will also play important parts in the heist story. On November 29, Sikander Ka Muqaddar will debut exclusively on Netflix.

The Snow Sister on Netflix

More From This Section

Starting today, which is Friday, Netflix will be streaming the Norwegian bestseller adaptation, The Snow Sister on Netflix. The film centers on a youngster who is mourning the loss of his sister. This holiday season is the ideal time to view the film.

The Trunk (Netflix)

This much-anticipated adaptation of Kim Ryeo-ryeong's book starring Seo Hyun-jin and Gong Yoo. The main character of the story is In-Ji (Seo Hyun-Jin), a facilitator who works for a business that specializes in legally binding fixed-term marriages. When she signs her sixth contract with Jung-Won (Gong Yoo), her momentum is upset. He is a quiet music producer who is coping with his wife's passing.

Parachute on Disney+Hotstar

The parents of two missing children are at the center of this Tamil web series. The original goal of the show was to examine the attitude of kids who attempt to control things but are unaware of the consequences. The web series will be accessible in seven languages and streamed on Disney+Hotstar starting on November 29.