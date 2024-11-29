Navjot Singh Sidhu, wife get Rs 850 crore notice over cancer cure claims

In response to her husband's “traditional” cancer treatment claims, the wife of prominent Congress lawmaker and former cricket player Navjot Singh Sidhu has received a notice from the Chhattisgarh Civil Society (CCS) for Rs 850 crore.

At a news conference on Monday, Sidhu had claimed that his wife Navjot Kaur's stage 4 cancer was cured thanks to a diet plan that was an integral part of her therapy. He claimed that a diet containing neem, fresh turmeric, and lemonade had “healed the fatal disease,” inviting severe backlash from doctors and healthcare professionals across the country.

All about Sidhu, wife gets Rs 850 crore notice and doctor concern

Convener Dr. Kuldeep Solanki voiced concerns that false claims like this are confusing people and making them think negatively about allopathic medicine and therapy. Even cancer patients are being forced to stop taking their medication, which has raised their danger of dying.

He threatened to take legal action against Kaur unless she produced proof to back up the allegations within seven days. Solanki further emphasized that false information is endangering the health of other patients and requested Kaur to clarify her stance on her husband's claims and to call a news conference if she does not have the required medical records.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, wife gets Rs 850 crore notice: Controversy

In addition to demanding an apology from Sidhu, the civic society threatened to take legal action against Kaur unless she produced evidence to support her claims within seven days.

Additionally, the CCS requested that she publicly clarify her husband's claims, claiming that any misrepresentation might endanger the health of other patients.

Many people, particularly doctors, strongly opposed Sidhu's allegations, which caused controversy. They advised the public to seek expert medical assistance for cancer therapy and stated that there was no scientific evidence to support such claims.