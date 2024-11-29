Pics of Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's pre-wedding rituals go viral

In August, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala shocked everyone by officially declaring their engagement. They will now tie the knot at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios on December 4. The pair started their pre-wedding activities ahead of their wedding. The duo got engaged on Aug 8 and have been dating since 2022.

On social media, a number of images and videos from the couple's Mangala snanam (haldi ceremony) have been making the rounds. The names of Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya, as well as the names of both families down the generations, are listed on the couple's wedding invitation.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's pre-wedding rituals

Bride-to-be for the haldi event, Sobhita Dhulipala was spotted wearing two different dresses. She wore a bright red saree with a full-hand blouse instead of the yellow attire for her first appearance. She accessorized her ensemble with a maang tikka and a thick necklace. For her second look, Sobhita tapped into her inner Vanathi, the character she played in Ponniyin Selvan. She attended the ceremony dressed in yellow.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding card

The card elegantly blends traditional South Indian design features. It has brass lamps at the bottom and hanging temple bells, which stand for blessings and fresh starts. The message on the card says, "We are delighted to announce the wedding of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya. Your good wishes and blessings are much appreciated on this special occasion."

Naga Chaitanya statements on Netflix

Some of the haldi's greatest moments were captured in a video that made its way online. The couple reportedly sold Netflix the rights to their wedding movie for a whopping Rs 50 crore only days before their nuptials. In an interview with Zoom, the Thandel actor denied the report, though. He says, "This is false news. There is no such deal".

He further added, "It’s been lovely getting to know Sobhita and her family over the past few months. Watching the families interact has been a joy. I’m really looking forward to the wedding day, experiencing the rituals, and seeing the families come together”.