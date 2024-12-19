Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bigg Boss 18 voting trends week 11: How to save your favourite contestant?

This week, eight contestants are nominated in the Bigg Boss 18 house. Avinash Mishra is the Time God for this week. If you want to save your favourite contestants, here's how to go about it

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 5:56 PM IST
Bigg Boss 18 is getting more intense with each episode, with the suspense heightening as eight contestants face the possibility of eviction this week. 
 
The nominated contestants for week 11 are Karan Veer Mehra, Yamini Malhotra, Digvijay Rathi, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shrutika Arjun, Chum Darang and Chahat Pandey. All the contestants are feeling nervous and waiting to see who will be the next to leave the house. 

Bigg Boss 18 voting trends week 11

According to reports, Karan led the voting trend chart for week 11, followed closely by Digvijay Singh Rathee. Rajat Dalal is currently holding the third spot, and then come Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, and Chahat Pandey.
 
Currently, Yamini Malhotra and Shilpa Shirodkar are at the bottom of the spots with the least votes.

Avinash Mishna is new Time God

This week, Avinash Mishra is the Time God who has the authority to revoke nomination privileges from three housemates. The rest of the contestants can nominate two of their fellow housemates for this week's elimination. After this task, eight house members were nominated for elimination in Bigg Boss Week 11. 

How to save your favourite contestant from elimination?

Here’s how you can cast your votes and save your favourite housemate from elimination:
  • Download and install the JioCinema app on your smartphones (available on Android and iOS).
  • Add your personal details like name, number, email ID, age, birth date, and etc.
  • Visit the Bigg Boss 18 section, choose the nominated contestant whom you want to save from elimination and press the submit button.
  • Voting lines will remain open until Thursday, December 20, 2024, at 10 a.m.
  • Viewers are allowed to vote multiple times ensuring maximize your efforts.
First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

