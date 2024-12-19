Blockbusters to flops: India's entertainment hits and misses of 2024

2024 proved to be a roller-coaster year for Bollywood. Following the blockbuster-filled 2023, expectations soared, but the industry found itself struggling to deliver consistent hits. While some films soared to record-breaking heights, others stumbled, leaving audiences and producers disappointed. This year saw the rise of pan-India films, a trend that is starting to redefine the Indian box office and bringing audiences together like never before.

Here’s an in-depth analysis of the hits, flops, and trends that defined Bollywood in 2024.

Bollywood hits of 2024: The bright spots in a dull year

While the first half of the year struggled to produce notable successes, the second half reignited Bollywood’s box office fortunes. Leading the charge were crowd-pullers like Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Singham Again, which brought audiences back to theatres.

Stree 2

Releasing on Independence Day, Stree 2 emerged as the year’s biggest hit, raking in Rs 627.02 crore at the box office. The much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy not only shattered records but also reinforced Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s bankability. The movie’s mix of humour and scares connected with audiences across the country, turning it into a cultural sensation.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan’s return to the horror-comedy genre was met with roaring applause. With Vidya Balan reprising her iconic role and Madhuri Dixit joining the cast, the film delivered a stellar Rs 278.42 crore. Its clash with Singham Again didn’t dent its performance, proving the popularity of the franchise.

Singham Again

Ajay Devgn returned to his most iconic role as Bajirao Singham in this Rohit Shetty-directed cop drama. Packed with star power, including Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, Singham Again held its ground during the Diwali weekend, collecting Rs 268.35 crore.

Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s aerial action thriller lived up to the hype, amassing Rs 205.55 crore. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film set a new benchmark for action choreography in Bollywood.

Bollywood's top 10 hits of 2024

Movie name Release date Lifetime box office collection Stree 2 August 15 Rs 627.02 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 November 1 Rs 278.42 crore Singham Again November 1 Rs 268.35 crore Fighter January 25 Rs 205.55 crore Shaitaan March 8 Rs 149.49 crore Munjya June 7 Rs 107.48 crore Crew March 29 Rs 89.92 crore Article 370 February 23 Rs 82.37 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya February 9 Rs 80.88 crore Bad Newz July 19 Rs 66.28 crore

Bollywood’s biggest flops of 2024

2024 was a tough year for big-screen releases, proving that even star power and massive budgets can’t guarantee success. Films like Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Alia Bhatt’s Jigra struggled to make a mark at the box office, reminding everyone that a strong, engaging story matters more than a glittering cast or a hefty production budget.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

One of the year’s most expensive productions, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan brought together Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff but failed to translate the star power into box office numbers. Poor storytelling and lacklustre execution led to its downfall.

Jigra

Alia Bhatt’s much-hyped Jigra became a cautionary tale for filmmakers, grossing Rs 30.69 crore despite claims of box office fraud. Despite Alia's outstanding performance, the film failed to resonate with audiences due to poor plot and execution.

Sarfira

Akshay Kumar’s performance in Sarfira was praised, but weak marketing and stiff competition from Stree 2 limited its earnings to just Rs 22.13 crore.

Bollywood’s top 10 flops of 2024

Movie name Release date Lifetime box office collection Do Aur Do Pyaar April 19 Rs 4.63 crore Savi May 31 Rs 7.97 crore Ulajh August 2 Rs 8.30 crore Main Atal Hoon January 19 Rs 8.65 crore The Buckingham Murders September 13 Rs 9.27 crore Bhaiyya Ji May 24 Rs 9.60 crore Sarfira August 15 Rs 22.13 crore Jigra October 11 Rs 30.69 crore Yodha March 15 Rs 32.45 crore Mr & Mrs Mahi May 31 Rs 36.28 crore

South film takes centre stage

The year 2024 was the big year for South Indian cinema, especially Telugu films. These films not only wowed audiences in their home states, but they also dominated the Hindi-speaking market, frequently exceeding Bollywood's biggest blockbusters and proving that great storytelling transcends language barriers.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 was a juggernaut, with the movie collecting Rs 618.50 crore. Its gripping storyline, mass appeal, and chart-topping music made it an unstoppable force at the box office.

Kalki, 2898 AD

This sci-fi epic starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan defied expectations with its pan-India appeal. The film grossed Rs 294.25 crore, setting new standards for the genre.

What was the reason for Bollywood's struggles in 2024?

The superstar gap

Unlike 2023, which saw Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, and Ranbir Kapoor deliver enormous hits, 2024 lacked a continuous superstar-driven blockbuster.

Weak scripts

Audiences rejected films that failed to offer compelling narratives, regardless of star power.

Re-releases shine

Movies like Rockstar and Tumbbad surprisingly outshined the latest releases, proving that audiences are still craving powerful, well-told stories over flashy new titles.

Bollywood in 2025

The upcoming year holds promise with an exciting lineup, including:

- Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3

- Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2

- Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947

- Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2

- The multi-starrer Housefull 5