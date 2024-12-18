2025 Oscars shortlist revealed: Laapataa Ladies out, Emilia Perez shines

The buzz surrounding the 97th Academy Awards has intensified as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the official shortlist across 10 categories for the 2025 Oscars. This year’s selection presents an exciting array of international films, with strong contenders emerging from around the globe. Among the standout names are France’s Emilia Perez and the United Kingdom’s Santosh, both vying for a coveted spot in the Best International Feature Film category. However, India's official entry, Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao, did not make it to the shortlist, marking a bittersweet moment for Indian cinema enthusiasts.

Despite the absence of Laapataa Ladies, the 2025 Oscars continue to promise a thrilling race with a diverse lineup of films across various genres. Let’s take a closer look at the films that have earned a place on this year’s prestigious shortlist:

Documentary feature film

The Bibi Files

Black Box Diaries

Dahomey

Daughters

Eno

Frida

Hollywoodgate

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Queendom

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Union

Will & Harper

Documentary short film

Chasing Roo

Death by Numbers

Eternal Father

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Keeper

Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World

Once upon a Time in Ukraine

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Planetwalker

The Quilters

Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr

A Swim Lesson

Until He’s Back

International feature film

Brazil, I'm Still Here

Canada, Universal Language

Czech Republic, Waves

Denmark, The Girl with the Needle

France, Emilia Pérez

Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Iceland, Touch

Ireland, Kneecap

Italy, Vermiglio

Latvia, Flow

Norway, Armand

Palestine, From Ground Zero

Senegal, Dahomey

Thailand, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

United Kingdom, Santosh

Makeup and hairstyling

The Apprentice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

A Different Man

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

The Substance

Waltzing with Brando

Wicked

Music (Original score)

Alien: Romulus

Babygirl

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Blink Twice

Blitz

The Brutalist

Challengers

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

The Fire Inside

Gladiator II

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1

Inside Out 2

Nosferatu

The Room Next Door

Sing Sing

The Six Triple Eight

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Young Woman and the Sea

Music (Original song)

"Forbidden Road" from Better Man

"Winter Coat" from Blitz

"Compress/Repress" from Challengers

"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late

"El Mal" from Emilia Pérez

"Mi Camino" from Emilia Pérez

"Sick in the Head" from Kneecap

"Beyond" from Moana 2

Animated short film

Au Revoir Mon Monde

A Bear Named Wojtek

Beautiful Men

Bottle George

A Crab in the Pool

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Maybe Elephants

Me

Origami

Percebes

The 21

Wander to Wonder

The Wild-Tempered Clavier

Yuck!

Live action short film

Anuja

Clodagh

The Compatriot

Crust

Dovecote

Edge of Space

The Ice Cream Man

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

The Masterpiece

An Orange from Jaffa

Paris 70

Room Taken

Sound

Alien: Romulus

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Joker: Folie a Deux

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Visual effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Civil War

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Mufasa: The Lion King

Twisters

Wicked

The final nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be revealed on January 17, 2025, with the star-studded ceremony taking place on March 2, 2025. Fans can tune in to watch the ceremony live at 7 pm ET (5:30 am IST) on ABC or stream it on platforms like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV.