Diljit concert organisers fined Rs 25000 for creating 'mess' in Chandigarh

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently touring India on his Dil-Luminati tour and the singer performed in Chandigarh on December 14.

After a few days of the show, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) fined the organisers of the show Rs 25,000 for creating a 'complete mess' at the Sector-34 Exhibition Ground.

The challan was issued to organisers M/S SE International Entertainment by the municipal corporation for violating the 'Solid Waste Management Bylaws 2018.'

The organising firm had reportedly sought advance permission from the civic body and paid garbage cess fees in advance. Despite that, city residents and local councillor Prem Lata filed a complaint that led Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar to impose the penalty.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh says no more concerts in India until infra improves “The challan was issued to the firm as per law following the complaints,” the MC Chief said.

Councillor Prem Lata who filed the complaint mentioned that no permission was granted on December 15 and 16. She said, “No permission was granted for December 15 or December 16, but still the ground was full of garbage, trucks, tents, and other concert items. The boundary fencing was found broken and other defacement was noticed, and the ground was a complete mess.”

Diljit Dosanjh's concert breaches the noise limit

After the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) submitted its report to the deputy commissioner stating the violation of the noise limit, action against the organisers followed.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued an order on December 13. The court directed that the noise levels should not exceed 75 decibels and warned of penal action in case of a breach.

Also Read: Exclusive 'Judges Lounge' at Diljit Dosanjh's Chandigarh concert sparks row According to the CPCC report, the noise range in Diljit’s concert ranged between 70 and 82 decibels violating the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

DC Nishant Yadav said, “We have received the report from CPCC, and now the sub-divisional magistrate will file a formal complaint with the adjudicating officer, who is the secretary environment, who will impose penal action against the organisers. The report clearly indicates that the noise levels exceeded the permissible limit of 75 decibels, even reaching up to 82 decibels.”

The DC also added that the adjudicating officer will hold a hearing for the organisers before imposing a penalty.

“We will submit the compliance report to the high court on December 18,” DC added.

Authorities informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday about the breach and also recommended action against those who violated the law. The court recorded the information and adjourned the hearing till January.