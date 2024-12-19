Beast Games: Everything you need to know about Mr Beast's Reality Show

With the much awaited TV series Beast Games, YouTube sensation MrBeast is bringing his inventive kind of entertainment to the small screen. On December 19, 2024, YouTube sensation MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), host of the much awaited reality competition series Beast Games, will make its over-the-top (OTT) premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

As anticipated from MrBeast, the show will have intricate stunts, enormous sets that include a specially constructed city and a train, and fierce competition that will test competitors in spectacular ways. This ambitious show exemplifies MrBeast's renowned grand scale and philanthropic spirit.

Beast Games: When and Where to watch?

To watch Beast Games, you must have a subscription to Amazon's streaming service, as it is only available on Prime Video. When the show premieres, it will be instantly accessible to current Amazon Prime subscribers.

Beast Games: Release Schedule

The first two episodes of Beast Games will debut on Thursday, December 19, 2024. The season finale is set for February 7, 2025, and subsequent episodes will air weekly after that. The complete release schedule is as follows:

• Episodes 1 & 2 — December 19, 2024

• Episode 3 — December 26, 2024

• Episode 4 — January 2, 2025

• Episode 5 — January 9, 2025

• Episode 6 — January 16, 2025

• Episode 7 — January 23, 2025

• Episode 8 — January 30, 2025

• Episode 9 — February 7, 2025.

MrBeast’s for Beast Games: Instagram Tease

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, posted an enthusiastic update on his Instagram before the launch. He disclosed that when Beast Games was being filmed, 40 world records were broken. Building anticipation for the launch, he stated, “We broke 40 World Records filming Beast Games and I can’t wait for you all to see, only 3 more days until December 19th on Amazon Prime".

Beast Games aims to bring the traditional MrBeast style of high-stakes drama and jaw-dropping challenges for fans anticipating a fierce, larger-than-life competition. Do not miss the opportunity to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video on December 19.

Beast Games: Overview

1,000 contestants are competing for the biggest cash prize in television history, $5 million, in Beast Games. The show, which was made especially for Prime Video, blends aspects of strategic wit and physical strength as competitors try to outlast and outplay one another in a series of high-stakes tasks.