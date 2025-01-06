Bigg Boss 18: Wildcard contestant Kashish Kapoor eliminated from the show

Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss 18, said that the big finale of the hit reality show is just two weeks away, during the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. According to rumours, the Bigg Boss 18 winner would be revealed to the public on January 19. Even though the show now has its top 10, Kashish Kapoor, a wildcard contestant had to withdraw from the race after the final lap this past weekend.

The remaining Bigg Boss 18 contestants for the grand finale are Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Shrutika Arjun.

Bigg Boss 18: Weekend ka Vaar

Salman Khan warmly accepted Kashish's apology for her rude behavior during the Weekend Ka Vaar, but he also gave her advice on how to better control her anger. In spite of this, she was kicked out of the Bigg Boss house by audience voting. Kashish expressed how much she would miss her close friends Rajat Dalal and Chahat Pandey in heartfelt moments before going.

She made Rajat jump into the pool in a playful gesture. As Kashish left, Chahat, who was clearly upset, started crying, emphasizing the close relationship they had developed. Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood was also featured in the episode; he came to the house to promote his next movie, Fateh. He gave the contestants a new challenge to find and call out the baggage that their housemates are carrying.

Karan started the job by pointing out that Eisha had not developed close relationships in the home and that she was overshadowed by Avinash and Vivian. Then, Vivian called Karan "footage ki bhook," suggesting that Karan purposefully chose fights to gain attention. It was Rajat's time to attack Shrutika, saying that she had become accustomed to presenting herself as a victim, regardless of how successful this strategy was.

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish’s journey

The Bigg Boss 18 journey of Kashish Kapoor was not as exciting as she had promised. Digvijay Rathee and Kashish, who had previously appeared on Splitsvilla, entered the show together and held anger toward one another. Kashish first attempted to establish herself as a serious competitor after entering, but she frequently attracted attention for the wrong reasons.

Her bitter argument with Avinash Mishra, in which she said the candidate flirted with her and offered to establish a romantic aspect on the show, was the high point of her journey. Things became worse after her character was damaged by Avinash and got questioned by the host, Salman Khan. Kashish was well known for her MTV Splitsvilla.