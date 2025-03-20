Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 08:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI rises to 150

Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI rises to 150

Delhi's air quality worsened again after a brief period of relief, despite implementation of key measures aimed at reducing dust, traffic, and enhancing public transport

The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.05 degrees Celsius and 34.66 degrees Celsius (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Thursday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 150 at 8 am on March 20, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This decline followed a brief period of improved air quality, during which the AQI remained in the 'satisfactory' range.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality across Delhi-NCR remained in the 'satisfactory' or 'moderate' category. Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 160 at 4 pm on March 19. Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 183, staying in the 'moderate' range. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 108 and 92, respectively, while Ghaziabad’s AQI reached 218, remaining in the 'poor' category.
 

Improved air quality

Delhi has seen better air quality in the last few days. On March 9, Delhi recorded its lowest average AQI in the last three years for the period between January 1 and March 15, reaching 85. This was the first time this year that the AQI fell into the 'satisfactory' category, which ranges from 51 to 100. According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), this was also the first time in five years that Delhi achieved a 'satisfactory' AQI in March.

Measures to tackle pollution

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, announced a major campaign to tackle air pollution, targeting dust reduction, traffic management, and enhanced public transport. The government is dedicated to implementing sustainable solutions for a cleaner, healthier city.

Delhi weather update

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather following significant changes in recent days. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.05 degrees Celsius and 34.66 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is 25 per cent and the wind speed is 25 km/h.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

