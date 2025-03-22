Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: SRH vs RR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2025: SRH vs RR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025.

SRH vs RR

SRH vs RR

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sunrisers Hyderabad, last season's runners-up, will enter their IPL 2025 opener as the favorites against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. With a powerful batting lineup including Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen, Sunrisers are poised to post a massive total at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, known for its high-scoring pitches. The team's explosive batting firepower, led by Abhishek and Head, suggests they could even challenge the 300-run mark if they bat first. 
 
 
The return of India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy adds further depth to their squad. Abhishek, who recently scored 135 off 54 balls against England, brings form and flair to the team. In IPL 2024, Sunrisers posted three 250-plus totals, including a remarkable 287 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Also Read

Ravi Shastri

English to Tamil: Full list of commentators for IPL 2025's 13-feed telecast

IPL 2025

Here's how Jio users can live stream IPL 2025 for free on JioHotstar

KKR vs RCB

IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB player battles: Kohli vs Narine, Salt vs Russell & more

KKR vs RCB IPL 2025

KKR vs RCB LIVE SCORE, IPL 2025: Hazlewood get early breakthrough, de Kock departs on 4

Rishabh Pant

IPL 2025: Most expensive players bought over the years in IPL history

 
Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are dealing with the absence of skipper Sanju Samson due to a finger injury. Riyan Parag will lead the side in his place. Despite losing Jos Buttler, Royals still have key players like Shimron Hetmyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal but face a tough challenge against the Sunrisers' strong lineup. 
 
IPL 2025: SRH vs RR playing 11 prediction
 
SRH playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Mohammad Shami
 
RR playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
 
SRH vs RR head-to-head in Indian Premier League 
Total matches played: 20
SRH won: 11
RR won: 9
No result: 0
 
Squads of both teams
 
SRH squad: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kumar Kartikeya, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shubham Dubey
 
RR squad: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kumar Kartikeya, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shubham Dubey 
 
IPL 2025 match on March 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live toss, SRH vs RR telecast and Hyderabad vs Rajasthan live streaming details
 
When will SRH vs RR match in IPL 2025 be played?
 
SRH vs RR match in IPL 2025 will be played on March 23.
 
What is the venue of the SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match?
 
Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between SRH and RR. 
 
When will the live toss for the SRH vs RR take place?
 
The live toss for SRH vs RR will take place at 3:00 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match?
 
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.
 
How to watch the live streaming of today’s SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match in India?
 
Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the SRH vs RR match.     Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
 

More From This Section

IPL 2025

Here's how Jio users can live stream IPL 2025 for free on JioHotstar

KKR vs RCB

IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB player battles: Kohli vs Narine, Salt vs Russell & more

Rishabh Pant

IPL 2025: Most expensive players bought over the years in IPL history

Ravi Shastri

English to Tamil: Full list of commentators for IPL 2025's 13-feed telecast

Virat Kohli

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli is going to have a big impact again - Kane Williamson

Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Opening CeremonyKKR vs RCB Head to HeadGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyKKR vs RCB Live UpdatesIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon