IPL 2025: SRH vs RR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Sunrisers Hyderabad, last season's runners-up, will enter their IPL 2025 opener as the favorites against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. With a powerful batting lineup including Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen, Sunrisers are poised to post a massive total at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, known for its high-scoring pitches. The team's explosive batting firepower, led by Abhishek and Head, suggests they could even challenge the 300-run mark if they bat first.
The return of India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy adds further depth to their squad. Abhishek, who recently scored 135 off 54 balls against England, brings form and flair to the team. In IPL 2024, Sunrisers posted three 250-plus totals, including a remarkable 287 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are dealing with the absence of skipper Sanju Samson due to a finger injury. Riyan Parag will lead the side in his place. Despite losing Jos Buttler, Royals still have key players like Shimron Hetmyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal but face a tough challenge against the Sunrisers' strong lineup.
IPL 2025: SRH vs RR playing 11 prediction
SRH playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Mohammad Shami
RR playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
SRH vs RR head-to-head in Indian Premier League
Total matches played: 20
SRH won: 11
RR won: 9
No result: 0
Squads of both teams
SRH squad: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kumar Kartikeya, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shubham Dubey
RR squad: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kumar Kartikeya, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shubham Dubey
IPL 2025 match on March 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live toss, SRH vs RR telecast and Hyderabad vs Rajasthan live streaming details
When will SRH vs RR match in IPL 2025 be played?
SRH vs RR match in IPL 2025 will be played on March 23.
What is the venue of the SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match?
Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between SRH and RR.
When will the live toss for the SRH vs RR take place?
The live toss for SRH vs RR will take place at 3:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast the SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.
How to watch the live streaming of today’s SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match in India?
Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the SRH vs RR match. Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here