Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Entertainment / 'All We Imagine As Light' loses Golden Globe for Best Non-English film

'All We Imagine As Light' loses Golden Globe for Best Non-English film

The film created history by becoming the first from India to win the Grand Prix at the Cannes in May last year

All we imagine as light
Kapadia's film revolves around two Malayali nurses in Mumbai and their friendships. Image credit: Movie Poster
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 8:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light" lost the Golden Globe Award in the Best Motion Picture Non-English Language category to France's "Emilia Perez".

Kapadia is also nominated in the Best Director category at the awards, telecast in the US on Sunday.

The Best Motion Picture Non-English Language also had nominees in The Girl With the Needle (Poland), I'm Still Here (Brazil), The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany) and the Vermiglio (Italy).

"Emilia Perez", which also won Zoe Saldana a Best Supporting Actress Globe, follows four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. Cartel leader Emilia enlists Rita, an unappreciated lawyer, to help fake her death so that she can finally live authentically as her true self.

Kapadia's film revolves around two Malayali nurses in Mumbai and their friendships. The film created history by becoming the first from India to win the Grand Prix at the Cannes in May last year.

"All We Imagine As Light" is also nominated in multiple categories at the BAFTAs.

The Golden Globe Awards are live in India on Monday on Lionsgate Play.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bigg Boss Week 13: Eisha faces eviction, Sonu Sood likely to visit House

OTT releases this week: Check out the top 5 series and movies to binge on!

Paatal Lok season 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat's Hathiram Chaudhary is back

Actor Ranveer Singh's turban look from Dhurandhar leaked, netizens react

82nd Annual Golden Globes Awards: When and where to watch? Check details

Topics :moviesBollywoodEntertainment

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story