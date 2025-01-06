82nd Golden Globe Awards 2025: India's hope ends, check winners' list here

The prestigious 82nd Golden Globe Awards 2025 were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverley Hills, California, on January 5, 2025, at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET, honouring the best in the television and film categories.
Several A-listed Hollywood celebrities including Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet, Andrew Garfield to Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, and many others featured in the Award Night, which is often referred to as 'Hollywood's Party of the Year'.
The show was hosted by comedian actress Nikki Glaser.
In India, the event was streamed on Monday morning from 6.30 am IST which was live-telecasted on the Lionsgate Play app.
India's 'All We Imagine As Light' fails to make it
The hopes were high for Indians as Payal Kapadia's directorial venture ‘All We Imagine As Light’ was nominated for the Best Motion Picture in the Non-English Feature category. Unfortunately, as the event unfolded, the musical crime comedy 'Emelia Perez' emerged winner in this category, dashing all hopes for the Indian film.
82nd Golden Globe Awards 2025: Complete winners’ list
Here’s the complete list of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards 2025:
- Best female actor in a supporting role in a film - Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
- Best female actor in a television series (Musical or Comedy) - Jean Smart, Hacks
- Best male actor in a supporting role in a film - Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Best male actor in a television series (Drama) - Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
- Best supporting female actor on television - Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Best supporting male actor on television - Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
- Best male actor in a television series - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Best screenplay - film - Peter Straughan, Conclave
- Best standup comedy on television - Ali Won, Ali Wong: Single Lady
- Best film (Non-English language) - Emilia Perez
- Best male actor in television limited series, anthology or television film - Colin Farrel, The Penguin
- Best female actor in television limited series, anthology or television film - Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Best female actor in a film (musical or comedy) - Demi Moore, The Substance
- Best male actor in a film (musical or comedy) - Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
- Best film (animated) - Flow
- Best director (film) - Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- Best original score (film) - Challengers
- Best original song (film) - El Mal, Emilia Perez
- Cinematic and box office achievement - Wicked