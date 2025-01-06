82nd Golden Globe Awards 2025: India's hope ends, check winners' list here

The prestigious 82nd Golden Globe Awards 2025 were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverley Hills, California, on January 5, 2025, at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET, honouring the best in the television and film categories.

Several A-listed Hollywood celebrities including Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet, Andrew Garfield to Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, and many others featured in the Award Night, which is often referred to as 'Hollywood's Party of the Year'.

The show was hosted by comedian actress Nikki Glaser.

In India, the event was streamed on Monday morning from 6.30 am IST which was live-telecasted on the Lionsgate Play app.

India's 'All We Imagine As Light' fails to make it

The hopes were high for Indians as Payal Kapadia's directorial venture ‘All We Imagine As Light’ was nominated for the Best Motion Picture in the Non-English Feature category. Unfortunately, as the event unfolded, the musical crime comedy 'Emelia Perez' emerged winner in this category, dashing all hopes for the Indian film.

82nd Golden Globe Awards 2025: Complete winners’ list

Here’s the complete list of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards 2025: