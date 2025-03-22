LIVE News: Security tightened as pro-Kannada groups call Karnataka Bandh over Belagavi assault
BS Web Team New Delhi
Several pro-Kannada groups have called for a 12-hour bandh in Karnataka on Saturday, March 22, from 6 am to 6 pm. The protest follows the alleged assault of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi, escalating existing linguistic tensions in the region. However, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated on Thursday that the Siddaramaiah-led government does not support the bandh. He urged organisations to reconsider, highlighting its impact on students whose exams are underway. Authorities are preparing for potential disruptions, with additional security forces to be deployed in Belagavi and other sensitive areas. Commuters, businesses, and students have been advised that the shutdown may affect daily routines.
Authorities have arrested 14 more individuals, including 10 juveniles, in connection with the recent violence in Nagpur, bringing the total number of arrests to 105, a senior police official confirmed on Friday. The official also stated that three additional FIRs have been registered regarding the incident. The unrest erupted on March 17, with large-scale stone pelting and arson reported in multiple areas. The violence was triggered by rumours that a "chadar" with holy inscriptions had been burnt during Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)-led protests demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.
9:17 AM
Police seize Rs 8 lakh, explosives from Naxal dump in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband
Security forces have recovered Rs 8 lakh in cash, several explosive materials and Naxal literature in Gariaband, an official said. SP Nikhil Rakhecha said that an FIR has been registered and the source of this 8 lakh rupees will also be investigated. This comes days after security forces neutralised 30 Naxalites in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and Kanker districts.
9:08 AM
Efforts underway to control massive fire at MIDC in Navi Mumbai
The efforts to control the massive fire that broke out in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Shiravane, Navi Mumbai, are underway," the official said on Saturday. Fire officer SL Patil said that they are trying to bring the fire under control as soon as possible. "Twelve fire engines are at the spot. We are trying to bring the fire under control as soon as possible. No one is injured. The reason behind the fire is yet to be known," Patil said. The incident was reported at 11 pm on Friday night, and the fire brigade rushed to the spot to control the fire.
8:44 AM
Nagpur violence: 14 more held, number of arrests reaches 105; 3 fresh FIRs registered
At least 14 more persons have been arrested in connection with the violence in Nagpur earlier this week, taking the total number of arrests to 105, a senior police official has said. According to the police, 14 persons, including 10 juveniles, were nabbed on Friday. The official said three more FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident.
First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 8:44 AM IST