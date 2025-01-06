WWE RAW to debut on Netflix: Check fight schedules, streaming details, more

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is aiming to expand its audience. The US-based professional wrestling company is set to make its debut on Netflix today, January 6, 2025.

There are some high-profile matches scheduled for this week to give this debut the grand feel of a WWE Premium Live Event.

To reach a larger audience, several WWE legends are set to appear in this grand premiere. The Roch has confirmed his presence and legendary Hulk Hogan is also reportedly confirmed to be on the show.

John Cena will also make his farewell tour as the 16-time World Champion will retire at the end of the year.

The WWE has been entertaining audiences for over three decades and now the makers are making a huge shift from television screens to the OTT platform for the first time in history.

The WWE Monday Night Raw promises to be an entertaining one and it is set to take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. There are some high-profile matches scheduled to take place including Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa and CM Punk vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

WWE RAW Netflix Fights

CM Punk vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins

CM Punk and Seth Rollins who last fought on the December 16 Raw edition are set to take their clash to the next level. Egos and grudges are expected to fuel their rivalry and their upcoming fight is expected to be a brutal one. They are set to make this fight a full-fledged war.

Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa: Tribal Combat

Despite Roman Reigns' team securing victory at Survivor Series WarGames, Solo Sikoa still holds the coveted Ula Fala, a symbol of power within the Bloodline. The two survivors are set to settle this dispute once and for all. The two warriors will invoke the sacred rules of Tribal Combat. This fight will not only decide who will control The Bloodline, but it will determine the legacy of leadership.

Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan: Women’s World Championship

Rhea Ripley is on a mission to reclaim the title of Women's World Championship. His rivalry is intensifying with Liv Morgan. She is not only losing her championship, but she also lost Dominik Mysterio and her place on The Judgment Day. Ripley vowed to end 'The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour' and promised that Morgan would have nothing after the showdown.

Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

The fight between McIntyre and Uso has been intensifying as Uso has lost five matches against McIntyre and Uso never managed to overcome The Scottish Warrior. Now Uso is determined to rewrite history and secure his first win against McIntyre. This would be interesting to see whether Jey Uso will topple McIntyre this time.

When and where to watch WWE RAW on Netflix in India?

WWE RAW's debut on Netflix will be telecast on the Sony Sports network (Sony Liv, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, and Sony Ten 4 HD). The show will begin at 8 pm ET and for Indians, it will be telecast at 6:30 am IST on Tuesday, January 7.

According to reports, Indians can watch Netflix only after March this year, although official confirmation is yet to come. From 1st April, all WWE content will move to Netflix.

The official broadcast and streaming partner of WWE in India is still Sony Sports Network. WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT and other live events will continue to be telecasted on Sony Sports Network till March 31.