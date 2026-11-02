Bigg Boss 20 update: Panchayat actor Aasif Khan evicted from the house

The ninth week of Bigg Boss 20 witnessed an emotional eviction, with Panchayat actor Aasif Khan being eliminated from the reality show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. His exit left several contestants, including ScoutOP and Yung DSA, in tears as they bid him farewell.

After leaving the house, Khan took to social media to thank the show, his fellow contestants and viewers, describing his stint as one of the most beautiful chapters of his life.

Aasif Khan gets evicted from Bigg Boss 20

Aasif garnered the fewest votes, after which Salman Khan declared his elimination. As he got ready to leave the house, his buddies Yung DSA and ScoutOP were unable to contain their tears. Amrapali Dubey, Kanika Mann, and a number of other contestants were also visibly emotional following his eviction. Aasif gave his final statement before departing.

Fighting back tears, he stated, "Friends, welcome to the last episode of BB News. Actor Aasif Khan's journey ends here. I'll meet you again in a new character at a cinema near you. You were watching BB News, TathasTwo." Sharing a video of his elimination on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Thank you, Bigg Boss. Thank you, fellow contestants. Thank you, audience. This journey will remain the most beautiful chapter of my life. For now, signing off from the Bigg Boss house. But I promise, we will meet again very soon! Tathastu!" Netizens reacted on Aasif’s eviction on Bigg Boss 20 Several fans expressed shock over Aasif's eviction. One comment says, "Still don't believe Aasif will get fewer votes than Amrapali, the guy has a moderate reputation in Bollywood."

Another wrote, "First time felt bad, and he was definitely more deserving than Amrapali." A third comment commented, "Same. Was one of the most emotional evictions, especially the last BB news segment and that song with Qazi." Aasif Khan's journey in Bigg Boss 20 Aasif seemed to be a serious contender in the house throughout the first week. But it appeared that his aggressive behaviour and “sense of superiority” were working against him. During the first week, he was observed becoming hostile and abusing Qazi Touqeer. He later argued with Aman Gandhi over their different careers. He was the first competitor to receive a reprimand from Salman for using vulgar language and acting aggressively. The actor did, however, later turn his life around and win recognition for his BB News segment.