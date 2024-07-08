Brad Pitt's F1 teaser is out; movie set to hit theatres in June next year

Brad Pitt is now ready with his Formula 1 movie ‘F1’, directed by ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director Joseph Kosinski. Pitt plays the role of former F1 racer Sonny Hayes, who partners with rookie teammate Joshua Pearce (played by a London-born actor Damson Idris) on a fictional Formula 1 team called APXGP, and Javier Bardem portrays the role of the team's boss.

The movie also features Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo in pivotal roles. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

F1 offers an authentic feel of being on the real Formula 1 track. The shooting of the movie took place in real F1 events like last year's British Grand Prix, the Rolex 24 at Daytona sportscar race this January and more.

The movie also features a snippet of the British Grand Prix that just took place. This was confirmed after the official Formula 1 account posted on X about the same.

F1 Teaser is out

The makers of the movie recently released the teaser introducing Brad as an F1 driver entrenched in the high-stakes world of Formula 1 race. The teaser of the movie shows Pitt's character engaging in conversation with Condon focussed on building a car designed for fierce competition rather than safety.

Pitt told Condon to build a car for combat emphasising the importance of outmanoeuvring rivals on the track's challenging corners rather than straightaways. On this, Condon's character responds to safety concerns, to which Pitt retorts, "Who said anything about safe?"

More From This Section

Set to the energetic beats of Queen's We Will Rock You, the teaser showcases thrilling point-of-view racing sequences hinting at adrenaline-pumping action and inherent risks of the sport.

Watch the teaser here:

About F1

Brad Pitt recently resumed filming at the British Grand Prix, fully adorned in racing gear. F1 marks a significant investment for Apple, having acquired the package for approximately $130 million-$140 million, excluding the fees of the cast.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton has co-produced the project that collected the footage at F1 circuits around the world this year and last. Hamilton himself was involved in the creation of the script to keep it authentic. According to the reports, the movie will be released on June 25, 2025, worldwide, and on June 27 next year in the US and Canada.