Singer Justin Bieber in Mumbai to perform at Anant-Radhika Sangeet ceremony

Global star Justin Bieber has arrived in Mumbai to perform at the Sangeet function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. A video of the singer went viral wherein his vehicle can be seen in the midst of high security. Anant and Radhika are all set to tie the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. According to a report by a Portuguese portal LeoDias, Justin is being paid $10 million by the Ambanis to perform at the function. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities: Justin Bieber in India In a clip by a paparazzo, Justin's car arrived in Mumbai. Earlier, India Today reported that Drake, Adele and Lana Del Rey are also in conversations with the Ambanis to perform at Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremonies in Mumbai.

The paparazzo shared the video, “Who needs fireworks when you have Justin Bieber? The Ambani wedding celebrations are about to get lit! Justin Bieber is going to perform at Radhika Merchant's Sangeet.”





More about the Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities

On July 3, the family coordinated a fabulous Mameru function. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani with mother Purnima Dalal, Akash Ambani with wife Shloka, Anant and Radhika and Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal were seen going to the function. In a Gujarati wedding tradition, the bride's maternal uncle (mama) pays her a visit with sweets and presents.

In the videos, the Ambani home was seen completely decked up. It was decorated with red, pink, and orange flowers. Its splendour was also enhanced by the placement of golden lights throughout. A digital screen was likewise installed, including cartoons of Anant and Radhika. "All the best," it read.

Anant and Radhika's wedding plans

A highlight of the Ambani family's wedding plans incorporates a chaat stall from the well known Kashi Chaat Bhandar in Varanasi. As a part of the wedding celebrations, Nita Ambani visited Varanasi last month to seek blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

There, she personally welcomed the shop owner, Rakesh Keshari, post sampling different chaats at his foundation shop. Anant, Radhika, Mukesh and Nita likewise coordinated a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities timeline

Recently, the wedding invitation went viral, offering a brief look into the preparations for the occasion. The main functions will begin with the Shubh Vivah (wedding ceremony), and as per sources, guests are urged to embrace the soul of the event by dressing in traditional Indian clothing. The festivals will continue ahead with Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, will be the final event on July 14.