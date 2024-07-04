Srikanth OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Rajkummar Rao's Film Online?

Rajkummar Rao’s 'Srikanth' is finally set for its OTT premiere. The national award-winning actor had earned much applause for his performance in the Srikanth Bolla biopic, which was directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Srikanth is based on the life of the visually impaired man who overcame his hurdles and became one of the successful CEOs. The biographical drama hit the cinemas on 10th May, 2024 and received excellent reviews from audiences and critics. As we are enthusiastically waiting for the film to show up on OTT, we should take a look at when and where you can watch it. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Srikanth OTT Release: When & Where To Watch?

Did you miss watching the Rajkummar Rao-starrer Srikanth biopic film in theatres? And are waiting for the movie to be released online? The wait is at last over. Srikanth is good to go for its OTT release. The film is set for its digital premiere on July 5, 2024, on Netflix.

The film will purportedly drop at 12:00 AM IST. “Witness a vision that defied limitations. Srikanth, the extraordinary true story, arriving tomorrow on Netflix!” the streaming giant Netflix announced on its Instagram account.







Rajkummar Rao's ‘Srikanth’: Box office collection

With Rajkummar Rao playing as the protagonist, and produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production, 'Srikanth' had opened to a box office collection of Rs 3.41 crores and entered the Rs 50-crore club in little over one month of its theatrical release.

More From This Section

According to the report, the biographical drama grossed Rs 62.92 crores worldwide at the box office.

Rajkummar Rao's ‘Srikanth’ 2024: More about the film

Besides Rajkummar Rao, Srikanth also features Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in important roles. The movie is composed by Jagdeep Siddhu and Sumit Purohit.

What's next for Rajkummar Rao?

The actor is right now preparing for the release of his third film of 2024 - Stree 2, co-featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. The film will go on from where it left off and will stamp the arrival of Shraddha to Rajkummar's town.

Under the direction of Amar Kaushik, the comedy horror show is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, clashing with two other different films like Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.