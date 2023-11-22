BTS documentary 'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star' to premiere on Disney Plus

BTS has confirmed that their upcoming original documentary titled BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will be released next month. The group also unveiled a teaser featuring RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V as they spoke about themselves.

Septet's management agency BigHit Music revealed on the global fan forum Weverse on Tuesday that the documentary will have eight episodes which will be released at different times.

The documentary will feature the 10 years of BTS and beyond. On the occasion of completing 10 years, BTS: Beyond The Star will be released on Disney Plus.

BigHit Music made a statement, "In celebration of their 10th anniversary, the seven members, still moving forward, reflect on their past and tell genuine stories from their hearts. We ask for your interest and support for 'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star."

Date announcement on BTS' new documentary Taking to Weverse, BTS shared a note which read, "The document series featuring the 10 years of BTS and beyond, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, will be released on Disney Plus.” The first two episodes will be released on December 20, 2023 (KST), Episodes 3 and 4 will release on December 27, 2023 (KST), episodes 5 and 6 at 5 pm on January 3, 2024 (KST), Episodes 7 and 8 at 5 PM on January 10, 2024 (KST)."

BTS documentary teaser YouTube channel Bantan TV shared the 20-second-long teaser which gives a glimpse of the member speaking. The video begins with J-Hope, who could be seen saying "I felt every emotion." Suga followed him, "So I started to make music again."

Then the camera moves to V aka Kim Taehyung, who says "I laughed and laughed and laughed." Thereafter Jimin appears on the screen laughing, and says, "I started crying." Jin spoke next, "It hit me then." Jungkook said, "This is it," and smiled. At the end, RM said, "We did it." About BTS BTS is a South Korean band formed by seven members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook in 2010.

Currently, Jin, Suga and J-Hope are serving in the military as part of their mandatory services. RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook will also serve in the military. In South Korea, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 to 28 are required to serve in the military for over two years.

All the BTS members are allowed to begin the mandatory military service until they turn 30. BTS might continue as a band around 2025 following their military service commitment.