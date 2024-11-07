Devara part 1 OTT release date out, Bollywood fans not happy, here's why

After doing phenomenal business at the box office, Jr NTR starrer Devara Part 1 is set to release on the OTT platform, Netflix, tomorrow November 8, 2024. Hindi viewers will have to face disappointment as Netflix will release the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada only.

The release date of the Devara movie in Hindi has not yet been announced. Netflix shared an Instagram post with the caption, " It’s time for fear to step in, for the sea to turn red, and for the hills to hail the Tiger. Watch Devara on Netflix on 8 November in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Coming soon in Hindi.”

Devara Part 1 Box office collection

The movie was originally released in theatres on September 27 and did impressive business at the box office. Even though it received mixed reactions, it garnered Rs 280 crore in the domestic market and Rs 509 crore worldwide. The movie has received an IMBd rating of 6.4/10.

Devara is the story of a village chief's son who carries forward his father's mission to fight against smuggling pretending to be weak and preserving the facade that his father is still alive.

When and Where to Watch Devara Part 1

Fans who failed to watch Devara Part 1 movie, can now watch the movie at home on Netflix. The movie will be accessible in South Indian languages and the Hindi version is likely to be out on November 22. The movie will generate significant anticipation among movie lovers as they can watch the movie from the comfort of their homes.

About Devara Part 1

Apart from Jr NTR, Saif and Janhvi, Devara movie also features stars like Prakash Raj, Ajay, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles. The movie is directed by Koratala Siva, and it is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts.