Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 BO collection day 4: Kartik starrer mints Rs 164.2 cr

Following a successful first weekend, the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, had a rough first Monday, earning Rs 17.50 crore on Day 4. In just four days after its premiere, this amount boosts the movie's total to about Rs 125 crore.

The horror-comedy made an incredible launch with Rs 35.5 crore on opening day, followed by Rs 37 crore on Saturday and Rs 33.5 crore on Sunday. Kartik hailed the film for reaching "one of the fastest Rs 100 crore collections." With these figures, the movie sealed its place as a box office success by ending its first weekend with an estimated Rs 106 crore nett and a total of about Rs 110 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Box office review

According to the recent Sacnilk report, the movie's first Monday sales saw the anticipated decline. The Anees Bazmee film made Rs 17.5 crore on its fourth day, which was less than half of what it made on Sunday. The movie made an impressive Rs 35.5 crore on its first day of release, and that amount increased to Rs 37 crore on Saturday. Collections on Day 3, a Sunday, decreased slightly to Rs 33.5 crore.

According to the survey, Bhool Bhulaiyaa's overall Hindi occupancy rate on Monday was 37.45%. The fact that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Monday revenues were equal to those of Singham Again, another major release of the weekend, was a positive indication. Singham Again had led by a margin until Monday, but Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 closed the gap.

About the Kartik Aaryan's largest opener

Kartik Aaryan's biggest opening to date is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which became his first movie to earn over Rs 30 crore on its first day at the domestic box office.

Despite competing with the multi-starrer Singham Again at the box office, the film made Rs 35.5 crores on its first day of release on November 1. In its first day of advance bookings, the film sold over two lakh seats, bringing in an estimated Rs 17.12 crore.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The latest instalment in Anees Bazmee's well-liked horror-comedy series is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film, which is set in Kolkata, West Bengal, follows Kartik Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba, as he unexpectedly battles the legendary ghost Manjulika, who is represented by Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.

A talented supporting cast provides comedic relief as the movie combines humor and psychological horror. The plot adds new jokes and scares as Rooh Baba attempts to control the ghostly mayhem, carrying on the franchise's fun history.