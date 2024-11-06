Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Simi Garewal defends Abhishek amid divorce rumours with Aish, deletes post

Amid Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, veteran actor Simi Garewal took to social media to defend the Bachchan scion but after being trolled, she deleted the post

Simi Garewal
Simi Garewal
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Social media users criticised Bollywood actress Simi Garewal for posting a defence of Abhishek Bachchan amid rumours that he and Aishwarya Rai were divorcing. For months, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been addressing the rumours of a divorce. 
When neither Abhishek nor the Bachchan family wished Aishwarya a happy birthday earlier this month, the rumours started intensifying. Additionally, Aishwarya has not been seen with the Bachchan family in a long time. 
Simi Garewal, an actress and talk show host who is also connected to the Bachchan family, recently defended actor Abhishek Bachchan on social media in the face of allegations that he had an affair. But after facing harsh backlash, Simi removed the video a few hours later.

Simi Garewal Instagram post on supporting Abhishek Bachchan 

Simi, who has a strong relationship with the Bachchan family, recently defended Abhishek on Instagram amid divorce rumours of an extramarital affair. On Tuesday evening, she expressed her support for Abhishek on Instagram. She called Abhishek the "nicest man" in Bollywood in a clip from her chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.
She captioned the post ft. Abhishek, “I think everyone who knows Abhishek personally will agree he is among the nicest men in Bollywood. Good values and innate decency". In the clip, Abhishek is talking about being loyal. “I personally feel that as a man, if you commit to a woman, even if you are her boyfriend, you should be loyal to her. Because you won’t like it if she wasn’t loyal to you. Men are usually accused of being very disloyal; I have never been able to understand that, and I don’t agree with it. It disgusts me". 

Simi Garewal deleted post after being trolled 

However, a lot of social media users took offence at the post and came forward to criticise the actor. Simi was criticised by a number of users for taking sides in the post despite rumours of a troubled marriage. One of the users wrote, “Very controversial time to put out this… Not fair yaa”. One user accused her of "protecting” Abhishek and ignoring Aishwarya. Simi deleted the post after getting a massive backlash for it.

All about the Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce rumours

Rumours of conflict between Aishwarya and the Bachchan family began during Anant Ambani's wedding in July 2024. When Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya arrived at the wedding separately, suspicions began to rise. Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter Shweta, grandson Agastya Nanda, and granddaughter Navya Naveli were among the other members of the Bachchan family who attended.
After neither Abhishek nor the Bachchan family wished Aishwarya a happy birthday earlier this month, the rumours gained steam. They have not yet commented on the buzz. In the year 2007, they were married. Aaradhya Bachchan, their daughter, was born on November 16, 2011.
 
First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

