Dhanush's Raayan release date postponed, set to hit theatres in July

Dhanush is ready with his second directorial venture, 'Raayan'. The movie was earlier slated to release in theatres on June 13, but now the release date has been postponed. Dhanush who will also be seen in the lead role in the movie shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The movie will hit theatres on July 26 in different languages, i.e., Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Dhanush shared the post with a caption that reads, "#Raayan from July 26."

The poster of the movie features Dhanush with a moustache and a beard. Behind Dhanush, there is a painting of the goddess Kali in flames.

Here's the Dhanush Tweet:

Apart from writing and directing the movie, Dhanush also acted in the movie. Apart from him, Raayan also features SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali and Saravanan in key roles. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also be seen in the cameo role.

Raayan is produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures and its music is composed by AR Rahman. Cinematographer Om Prakash and editor Prasanna GK are part of the technical team.

Apart from Raayan, the other directorial movies of Dhanush Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam and Kubera are in the pipeline.

About Raayan

Raayan is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action thriller movie written and directed by Dhanush. This is his second directorial movie which was officially announced in January 2024 with a tentative title, D50 as it is Dhanush's 50th movie. The movie was predominantly shot in Chennai and Karaikudi and wrapped in mid-December.

Initially, the movie was scheduled to hit theatres on June 13, 2024, but later it was postponed due to uncertain reasons. The movie is now scheduled to release across the world on July 26 and the week is coinciding with Dhanush's birthday. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 100 crore.