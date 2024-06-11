Mirzapur Season 3 release date is out but there's a catch, any guesses?

The wait for the much-awaited Mirzapur Season 3 is about to end as the makers have announced the release date. The makers have shared back-to-back teasers featuring the lead actors, raising the excitement among fans.

The streaming platform knows the show's popularity, and hence they came up with new ideas to promote its upcoming show. Prime Video announced the Mirzapur 3 release date with a twist.

Mirzapur 3 Release Date Is Out

Prime Video tried a unique approach to announce the release date as the picture displays a caricature featuring the show's lead cast. The streaming platform has shared an illustration on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Mirzapur S3 ki release date chuppi hai isme. Dhoon sakte ho toh dhoond lo! (The release date for Mirzapur S3 is hidden in this. If you can find it, then go ahead and find it!)”

Check the post here:

As soon as the post was shared by Amazon Prime, the comment section was flooded with several guesses about the Mirzapur season 3 release date. One of the fans wrote, “7 people7 written on car’s number plate7 carpets.”

Another user wrote, “I have 2 guesses… 1st – 21st July 2024 (full moon on 21st, and guns, bullets, carpets, people are 7) and other is so common as everything is seven then it’s thala for a reason 7-7-2024.”

One of the user's comments reads, “Full moon hai, interesting 21st June is super close.” The post is filled with such comments.

About Mirzapur

The first season of Mirzapur was released on November 16, 2018, and it has gained a positive reaction from viewers and the audience. The series garnered huge appreciation from fans, however, critics shared their mixed reactions. Pankaj Tripathi's performance was highly acclaimed and it was widely praised. Mirzapur is India's one of the most-watched web series ranking just behind Sacred Games in terms of popularity.

The second season was released on October 23, 2020. With the successful two seasons, the team is now heading to release the third season which is expected to hit OTT in July 2024.