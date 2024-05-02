Prime Video unveils season 3 of 'Panchayat'. Here is the release date

After days of anticipation and teasing, Prime Video has finally lifted the veil on the release date of the highly-awaited comedy web series, Panchayat Season 3. With fans eagerly awaiting its return, the announcement has stirred up excitement across the digital landscape.

When will Season 3 of Panchayat be released on Prime Video?

Featuring a stellar cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa in pivotal roles, the show is poised to hit screens on May 28, promising audiences a delightful blend of humour and heart.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Crafted by The Viral Fever, Panchayat S3 is the brainchild of Deepak Kumar Mishra, with the creative genius of Chandan Kumar driving its narrative. The unveiling of the release date came with a quirky twist as Amazon Prime shared a teaser poster, playfully stating, "you moved the laukis, we unlocked your reward!"





Meanwhile, the digital realm erupted with excitement as fans flooded the comment section with expressions of joy and relief. "Finally, the release date of S3 is here… Feels like a dream," said one fan, encapsulating the collective sentiment of anticipation that had been building up. Another chimed in, "Finally, the wait is over," echoing the shared sentiment of relief and excitement.

In a move that captured the essence of the show's rural backdrop, Prime Video orchestrated a unique online harvest festival at http://www.panchayat3date.com . Fans eagerly participated in the festivities, virtually plucking laukis to unveil the series' launch date. Over three days, close to a million fans engaged in the virtual harvest, underscoring the fervour surrounding the show's return.

About Panchayat Season 3

Set against the rustic backdrop of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh, Panchayat S3 chronicles the journey of an engineering graduate navigating the trials and tribulations of his role as the secretary of a Gram Panchayat. With its blend of humour and heart, the series offers audiences a glimpse into the quirks and complexities of life in rural India.

Vijay Koshy, President of The Viral Fever, expressed his excitement about the upcoming season, stating, “We are excited to bring another season of laughter and warmth to our audiences with Panchayat S3. This season, audiences can anticipate even more hilarious antics and heartfelt moments as our characters dive deeper into the quirks and complexities of life in Phulera.”