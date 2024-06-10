Sonakshi Sinha to marry with her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal, on June 23 in Mumbai. While Sonakshi and Zaheer have kept a low profile about their relationship, their wedding rumours have frequently made the headlines across online media.

In June 2022, Sonakshi posted a hilarious video as a humorous response to these rumours. "Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shadi karwana chahte ho?” Sonakshi captioned the post, “Proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet sab fix kar hi liya hai toh pls mujhe bata do."

Sonakshi Sinha marrying her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal: Wedding details

The report stated that Sonakshi and Zaheer will get married at a South Mumbai venue. They also mentioned that Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha, is a veteran actor and has blessed the couple. A source close to the affair says that "wedding rumours are all true".

The couple has been living together since a year, and the wedding will take place on June 23. The festivals would be at the South Mumbai restaurant, Bastian.

Salman Khan's films have served as their Bollywood debuts for both. While Sonakshi made her debut with Dabangg in 2010, Zaheer's first movie was Notepad in 2019. In Double XL, they acted together.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal PDA moments ‘

Zaheer wrote a sweet post on Sonakshi’s birthday last week, adding their charming and cosy pictures together. He could be seen hugging Sonakshi in the first picture. He also included a glamorous black-and-white shot and a few selfies.

Zaheer dropped an array of charming pictures from their shoot sets to their trips last year on Sonakshi's birthday. He wrote while sharing that "Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Neways....You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep ‘Roaring’ and soaring always. May u see more of the world than anyone ever has May u always live the mermaid life. Always be HAPPY. I love you."

Sonakshi's rumoured relationship with Zaheer has made the news. While the couple has maintained that they are "just friends," a previous Instagram post by actor Varun Sharma suggested something else.

Sonakshi Sinha and boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal: About the couple

Iqbal and Sinha are said to have met at a Salman Khan-hosted party. They fell in love right away, and their friendship soon developed into a romantic relationship. The couple worked together on Double XL (2022) and frequently engage in PDA on social media. They even showed up at occasions together, however, never made their relationship official.

The source further added, “The wedding planning was on for a while but Sonakshi and Zaheer were waiting for the elections to end. Sonakshi’s father (actor-MP) Shatrughan Sinha was busy as he was contesting from Asansol, West Bengal from TMC party. He emerged victorious at the constituency so now the wedding will be a double celebration as it comes following his victory.”