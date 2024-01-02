Home / Entertainment / Salaar Box Office Day 11: Prabhas' film earns Rs 360.82 crore in India

On December 22, 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' released in theatres. The movie has raked in over Rs 625 cr around the world. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 7:25 PM IST
Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' has been performing spectacularly at the box office after its release before a long weekend that included Christmas. The movie witnessed a surge again on New Year's eve and the following day in its box office earnings. 
According to reports of industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar has earned ₹360.82 crore net at the Indian box office so far. On its 11th day in theatres, the film minted ₹15.55 crore net, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.

Salaar Box Office collection: Insights 
Under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film collected ₹90.7 crore net at Indian box office on its opening day. On its first weekend, the film was able to collect ₹209.1 crore net while toward the end of its first week, the film had managed to rake in ₹308 crore net. 

The movie's performance has been consistent for the past two days as it earned around ₹15 crore net on the two days. At the worldwide box office, the film has earned ₹527.4 crore while its abroad collection aggregates ₹120 crore.
On New Year (Monday), Salaar: Cease - Part 1 had a general Telugu occupancy of 48.75 per cent, 16.32 percent Malayalam occupancy, 20.26 percent Tamil occupancy, 15.38 percent Kannada occupancy and 28.03 percent Hindi occupancy. Made on a budget of ₹300 crore, the film has taken seventh position in the list of highest earning Indian films of 2023.

Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire': Overview

Under the production and banner Hombale films, the movie was scheduled for a release on September 28 prior to being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release around the world. 
Under the production by Vijay Kiragandur, the film additionally stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. The film flaunts 14 gigantic sets in and around Ramoji Film City.

