Dhurandhar 2: R Madhavan feels 'hyper motivated' as Allu Arjun praises film

Dhurandhar 2 opened to packed midnight and early morning shows worldwide on Thursday, after the Ranveer Singh-starrer clocked a record-breaking ₹75 crore in paid previews. The early response has been overwhelmingly positive, with social media flooded with glowing reactions from fans and celebrities alike.

Among the first to review the film was superstar Allu Arjun, whose detailed note praising the film’s performances, direction and dialogue quickly went viral. His endorsement has further amplified the buzz around the action thriller.

R Madhavan reacted to Dhurandhar 2

R Madhavan expressed his feelings on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "So humbled, touched and highly motivated." The Tanu Weds Manu star said that since he has seen all of Allu Arjun's films, the compliment from "dear brother" meant a lot to him. "It’s a fantastic feeling to know how mutual it is", Madhavan said, expressing his utter amazement at Allu Arjun's skills.

"God bless you .. and this being the first review online is super super special to me at a pivotal point in my career in life." Madhavan said as he concluded the email, highlighting how unique Allu Arjun's praise for the movie is. Allu Arjun praises Dhurandhar: The Revenge Allu Arjun had earlier lauded the movie, saying it was a flawless fusion of elegance and patriotism that made every Indian proud. He went on to say that the movie is an absolute blast and has a lot of “clap-worthy moments.” With excellent performances by R Madhavan, Ranveer Singh, and others, Allu Arjun also commended the whole crew for creating such a strong movie.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 storms past ₹200 cr in advance bookings, eyes massive opening He also acknowledged Aditya Dhar. It is not just Allu Arjun who has praised Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. Preity Zinta had posted her praise of the movie. Dhurandhar 2 cast and plot In Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh's character Jaskirat Singh Rangi progressively changes into the terrifying Hamza Ali Mazari. Jaskirat delves further into Karachi's underworld after defeating mobster Rehman Dakait in the first movie, earning the moniker "Sher-e-Baloch." ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 release date: Film gets A certificate, CBFC trims scenes His wife, Yalina, is represented by Sara Arjun, and the follow-up delves into his history, showing how R. Madhavan's character Ajay Sanyal led him on a dangerous mission.