Dharmendra left out of Oscars 2026 In Memoriam segment leaving fans angry

While the 98th Academy Awards celebrated cinematic triumphs with glitter and applause, a solemn moment brought the ceremony to a pause. The “In Memoriam” tribute emerged as one of the night’s most moving segments, especially for audiences in India. This year's memorial acknowledged a number of respected members of the film industry who passed away during the last year.

From moving performances to unforgettable stories, many well-known movie stars had a significant impact on viewers of all ages. Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra, who passed away last year, was mentioned on the Oscars' official "In Memoriam" list online but was left out of the on-air tribute.

Global stars tributed at the Oscars 2026 Several well-known figures from the film industry who passed away in the past year were honoured in this year's tribute. Popular Indian movie stars like Dharmendra, B Saroja Devi, Manoj Kumar, and Kota Srinivasa Rao were among them. Additionally, the segment honoured Bangladeshi actress Jayashree Kabir and acknowledged her contributions to the film industry. ALSO READ: Oscars 2026 full list: Jordan, Buckley lead winners at 98th Academy Awards The montage extended beyond Indian cinema, also paying tribute to actor and comedian Catherine O’Hara, who was widely recognised for her memorable roles in both film and television. Beyond acting, the Academy also recognised creative personalities. Giorgio Armani, a renowned Italian fashion designer, was featured because of his close ties to Hollywood. His designs have frequently been used in film collaborations and on red carpets.

Fans react to Dharmendra’s absence from the on-air tribute Many fans in India quickly expressed disappointment over the late actor’s omission from the televised tribute. “The Oscars showed a list of people who passed away last year, yet didn’t mention Dharmendra—a legendary Indian actor who gave his entire life to cinema. Why so much hype when our icons get no recognition? After all, it’s mainly a Hollywood show, not truly international,” commented a fan on Twitter. As many publications in the West listed actors and technicians omitted from the segment, several Indian fans immediately responded with Dharmendra’s name in the comment section.