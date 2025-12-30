Dhurandhar box office report: Ranveer Singh film enters ₹1000 crore club

Dhurandhar box office Collection Updates: The Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar saw its daily domestic box office receipts dip below ₹15 crore on its fourth Monday, but the film’s extraordinary run shows no signs of slowing. With a remarkable audience response, the spy actioner has crossed the ₹700 crore nett mark in India and surpassed ₹1,000 crore worldwide.

On Sunday, December 28, the spy action movie made history by surpassing the worldwide box office collection of director Siddharth Anand's Shah Rukh Khan-starring Pathaan (2023).

Dhurandhar box office report

In India, Dhurandhar ended its fourth weekend with over ₹60 crore in revenue. After 25 days in theatres, it added more than ₹10 crore net to that on Monday, bringing its domestic total to ₹701.25 crore net (₹841.6 crore gross).

Dhurandhar has made close to $26.5 million in foreign territories thanks to a Christmas holiday blitz. In its third week, its daily earnings eventually dropped below $1 million. With a current global gross of ₹1081 crore, Dhurandhar is getting closer to ₹1100 crore.

Dhurandhar's box office collection in its fourth week

• Week 1: ₹ 218 cr

• Week 2: ₹ 261.50 cr

• Week 3: ₹ 189.30 cr

• Weekend 4: ₹ 61.90 cr

Dhurandhar is in the list of the highest-grossing Indian films?

Dhurandhar overtook Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD over the weekend to become the seventh highest-grossing Indian movie ever. It will now aim to overtake Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which made ₹1160 crore in 2023, to take sixth place.

The film will likely achieve that feat by Friday or Saturday, given its current momentum. The Aditya Dhar movie's ability to beat KGF Chapter 2 (₹1215 crore) and RRR (₹1230 crore) would then depend on how much it can enhance itself on the fifth weekend.

ALSO READ: How Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait emerged as Dhurandhar's surprise hero Dhurandhar has now become the first Bollywood film to cross ₹700 crore at the domestic box office. Until now, only four South Indian blockbusters — Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF Chapter 2 and Pushpa 2 — had achieved this milestone.

About Dhurandhar Film

Ranveer plays Hamza, an Indian agent infiltrating Karachi's gang and terror networks, in the film Dhurandhar. R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna play important parts in Aditya Dhar's spy thriller. March 2026 will see the release of Part 2.