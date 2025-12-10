Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 11:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dhurandhar OTT release: When and where to watch Ranveer's action thriller?

Dhurandhar OTT release: When and where to watch Ranveer's action thriller?

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar got positive reviews from both critics and viewers. Although the OTT release date has not yet been confirmed by the makers, but the film will be available on Netflix

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Dhurandhar OTT Date: Bollywood's newest phenomenon is the ongoing spy thriller Dhurandhar. In its first weekend of release, the Aditya Dhar-directed film, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun, easily surpassed the Rs 100-crore milestone. 
 
Not only that, but the Aditya Dhar movie has also negotiated a large contract for its OTT rights. The two-part Dhurandhar saga's OTT rights were reportedly purchased by the streaming behemoth Netflix for Rs 130 crore, making it the most expensive deal ever for a Ranveer Singh movie. On December 5, 2025, the movie was released. 
 

Dhurandhar's OTT rights sold to Netflix?

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Netflix has paid Rs. 130 crores for the streaming rights of Dhurandhar. This includes both parts. Hence, one can say that the rights were sold for around Rs. 65 crores each for Dhurandhar Part 1 and Part 2".
 
The source further added, "Nevertheless, this is a huge figure in today’s times when the OTT prices have crashed. Also, it is a significant shot in the arm for Ranveer Singh. This is his biggest OTT deal yet, if we count the amount given to both parts of Dhurandhar."

The movie is scheduled to debut on the streaming service on January 30, 2026, according to OTTplay. It's crucial to remember that the release date hasn't been confirmed yet. 

About Dhurandhar movie

Dhurandhar, which takes place in Pakistan, centres on an Indian spy who joins the Lyari gangs. The story takes place in the early 2000s and is directed by Aditya Dhar. It is based on actual events. Alongside Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the cast also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan.
 
According to fan speculations, Aditya Dhar's Cinematic Universe may result from a connection between Dhurandhar and Uri. On March 19, 2026, in conjunction with the Eid celebrations, Dhurandhar 2 will now be released in theatres.
 

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

