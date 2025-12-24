Tu Meri Main Tera sees muted advance booking ahead of Christmas release

Tu Meri Main Tera Advance Booking Day1: Set to release in cinemas on Christmas Day, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opened advance bookings three days ahead of its December 25 premiere.

However, early trends suggest a muted response, with the romantic comedy starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday selling around 50,000 tickets across India just hours before the pre-sales window closed. The numbers point to a tough theatrical climate for romantic comedies, prompting a cautious outlook within the industry.

Sacnilk reports that Tu Meri Main Tera has only sold 51k tickets for its opening day on the eve of its release. According to the trade tracker, the romantic comedy has already reached ₹2 crore in pre-sales by Wednesday at midday, which is just over 18 hours before the movie's debut. As of 3 PM, the first day's advance booking gross was ₹2.36 crore.

Given the current box office trend, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri may struggle to post a respectable opening and risks being overshadowed by the ongoing Dhurandhar wave. Is Tu Meri Main Tera struggling? Tu Meri Main Tera's makers made this a holiday release, which would have given the much-needed exposure to a larger audience. However, the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, along with Dhurandhar's extraordinary run, has taken screens away from this movie.